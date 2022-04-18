CarLotz, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

RICHMOND, Va., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. (“The Company” or “CarLotz”; NASDAQ: LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, will release its first quarter fiscal 2022 results after the U.S. stock market closes on May 9, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the business update at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.



The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-833-962-1461, and the international dial-in number is 1-929-517-0392. The Conference ID is 9499669. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at https://investors.carlotz.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on May 9, 2022, through May 16, 2022. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-404-537-3406. The replay passcode is 9499669.

About CarLotz

CarLotz operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and diverse selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.

Investor Contact:

Susan Lewis, VP - Investor Relations, slewis@carlotz.com

or

CarLotzIR@icrinc.com