Heartland Home Services Welcomes Custom Mechanical

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services ("Heartland"), the Midwestern leader in HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Custom Mechanical ("Custom"), a leading provider of residential HVAC services in the Delaware marketplace joining their 28 other market-leading brands. The addition of Custom marks Heartland's first entry on the East Coast, signaling more to come.

Custom is a family-owned and operated residential service provider that has been serving their community since 1981. For almost four decades they have built a rock-solid reputation by providing prompt, professional, and courteous HVAC and plumbing to over 10,000 homeowners. Custom Mechanical reaches a large portion of Delaware and Maryland with their award-winning team.

"We are very excited to partner with Heartland, and we are committed to helping expand its presence as a premier best practices and technology-enabled HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services provider," said Regan Roberts, President of Custom. "With the resources Heartland offers, and our culture-focused work values, we will accelerate our growth as the employer of choice in Delaware and Maryland."

"The Custom Mechanical team, under Regan's leadership, gives us a solid platform to expand in their market. We welcome them to the Heartland family of equally fantastic brands. They have a first-class operation, and I can't wait to see what we will accomplish together," added Heartland CEO Bill Viveen.

Custom's leader, Regan Roberts, will stay on along with her talented management team and highly skilled technicians. The business will continue to operate as normal empowered with the additional resources from Heartland.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement, and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates dozens of brands across seven states including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The Company collectively serves over 700,000 customers annually with 1,300+ team members through a collection of industry-leading brands that date back to 1904. For media requests/info please reach out to Leesa Fotis, Heartland Home Services, VP Marketing (leesa@heartlandhsc.com). Visit www.heartlandhsc.com for more information about Heartland Home Services' family of brands.

