CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Net Income ROAA Net Interest Margin (FTE) Diluted EPS ROE $16.8 million 1.23% 3.29%(1) $0.33 10.44%

LEAWOOD, Kan., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported operating results for the first quarter of 2022, with first quarter net income of $16.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.

CEO Commentary:

"We delivered a strong quarter of loan growth with solid financial results to start 2022. We’ve made significant progress on our goals of investing in talent and technology to support our continued success, and I’m excited about our progress and execution to further our strategy,” said CrossFirst’s CEO and President, Mike Maddox. “Our people are the foundation of what we do, and we are committed to being an employer of choice which is fundamental to delivering for our clients and shareholders.”

2022 First Quarter Highlights:

$5.5 billion of assets, with net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 of $16.8 million, an increase of $4.8 million or 40% compared to the first quarter of 2021

Implemented CECL on January 1, 2022, with a combined allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) and reserve for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded commitments (“RUC”) totaling $60 million or 1.39% of outstanding loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $58 million or 1.39% of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at December 31, 2021

Return on Average Assets of 1.23% and a Return on Equity of 10.44% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022

Net Interest Margin (Fully Tax-Equivalent) ( 1) of 3.29% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 3.01% for the same quarter last year

of 3.29% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 3.01% for the same quarter last year $127 million of loan growth, excluding PPP loans, from the previous quarter and $145 million or 3% loan growth from the same quarter last year

Book value per share of $12.53 at March 31, 2022 compared to $12.17 at March 31, 2021

Quarter-to-Date March 31, (Dollars in millions except per share data) 2022 2021 Operating revenue(2) $ 48.1 $ 45.3 Net income $ 16.8 $ 12.0 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.33 $ 0.23 Return on average assets 1.23 % 0.84 % Return on average common equity 10.44 % 7.80 % Net interest margin(1) 3.24 % 2.97 % Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent(1)(4) 3.29 % 3.01 % Efficiency ratio 57.57 % 50.41 % Non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent(3)(4) 56.66 % 49.64 %





(1) The Company changed the annualization method on the available-for-sale securities portfolio from Actual/Actual to 30/360 and moved the unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities from an interest-earning asset to a non-interest earning asset. All periods presented reflect this change. (2) Net interest income plus non-interest income.

(3) Represents a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these measures. (4) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental federal income tax rate used is 21.0%.

Income from Operations

Net Interest Income

Interest income was $47.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of 1% from the first quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 3% from the previous quarter. Interest income was slightly down from the first quarter of 2021 as a result of lower average loans outstanding and a reduction of PPP fee income. Average earning assets totaled $5.4 billion for the first quarter of 2022, a decrease of $223 million or 4% from the same quarter in 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, interest income declined compared to the prior quarter primarily due to fewer days in the quarter and nonaccrual loan movement.

Interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $4.6 million, or 34% lower than the first quarter of 2021 and 19% lower than the previous quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits decreased to $3.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022, or a 15% decrease from the same prior year period. FHLB and short-term borrowing decreases also impacted interest expense for the current quarter, decreasing $0.2 million or 14% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The decline in cost of funds from the previous quarter to 0.39%, compared to 0.48% for the fourth quarter of 2021, was the primary driver of lower interest expense sequentially. The prepayment of $40 million of FHLB advances in the fourth quarter of 2021 was a primary driver of the higher cost of funds in the fourth quarter. The prepayment penalty on the FHLB advances contributed to a 0.05% increase in the previous quarter.

Net interest income totaled $43.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 or 1% less than the fourth quarter of 2021, and 5% higher than the first quarter of 2021. Tax-equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.29% in the current quarter, from 3.30% in the previous quarter, and increased from 3.01% in the same quarter in 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, CrossFirst realized $0.9 million in fees from the forgiveness of $34 million of PPP loans. The Company will continue to recognize fees over the life of the loans or as the loans are forgiven. The tax-equivalent adjustment, which accounts for income taxes saved on the interest earned on nontaxable securities and loans, was $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income increased $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 or 19% compared to the same quarter of 2021 and increased $0.1 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in non-interest income compared to the previous quarter was due to a $0.2 million increase in credit card fees and $0.2 million increase in service charge income, partly offset by a $0.2 million decrease in letter of credit fees. The increase in non-interest income compared to the same quarter of 2021, was primarily due to increases of $0.3 million in credit card fees and $0.5 million in service charge income.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2022 was $27.7 million, which increased 21% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased 4% from the fourth quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefit costs were higher in the current quarter by $1.5 million compared to the prior quarter and $4.4 million higher than the same quarter in the prior year mainly due to increased hiring for market expansion and increased incentive expenses. Software and communication expenses increased $0.2 million compared to the same quarter in the prior year, offset by a $0.4 million decrease in deposit insurance premiums. Compared to the prior quarter, occupancy expense increased $0.1 million and software and communication expenses increased $0.1 million, partly offset by a decrease in other non-interest expenses.

CrossFirst’s effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was 20%, as compared to 19% for the first quarter of 2021 and 22% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 decreased slightly compared to the prior quarter due to the impact of stock-based awards vesting. For both comparable periods, the Company continued to benefit from the tax-exempt municipal bond portfolio and bank-owned life insurance. The tax-exempt benefit diminishes as the Company’s ratio of taxable income to tax-exempt income increases.

The Company changed the annualization method on the available-for-sale securities portfolio from Actual/Actual to 30/360 and moved the unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities from an interest-earning asset to a non-interest earning asset. All periods presented reflect this change.

Balance Sheet Performance & Analysis

During the first quarter of 2022, total assets decreased by $103 million or 2% compared to December 31, 2021, and decreased $480 million or 8% compared to March 31, 2021. Total assets decreased on a linked quarter basis primarily due to a $206 million decrease in cash and cash equivalents, partly offset by a $97 million increase in net loans. The year-over-year decrease was due to decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $354 million and PPP loan forgiveness of $305 million. Non-interest-bearing deposits decreased $53 million compared to December 31, 2021, and increased $316 million from March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, available-for-sale investment securities decreased $23 million to $723 million compared to December 31, 2021. The securities yields decreased 2 basis points to a tax equivalent yield of 3.00% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter.

Loan Results

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company experienced an increase in average loans of $112 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, and a decrease of $174 million or 4% compared to the first quarter of 2021. The year-over-year reduction in average loans was primarily a result of PPP loan forgiveness. Net of PPP loans, average loans grew 4% compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Loan yields decreased 17 basis points to 4.00% during the first quarter of 2022 and increased 6 basis points compared to the same prior year quarter.

1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 QoQ Growth ($)(1) QoQ Growth (%)(1)(2) YoY Growth ($) YoY Growth (%)(2) (Dollars in millions) Average loans (gross) Commercial $ 1,434 $ 1,328 $ 1,233 $ 1,221 $ 1,329 $ 106 8 % $ 105 8 % Energy 274 290 311 341 351 (16 ) (6 ) (77 ) (22 ) Commercial real estate 1,327 1,272 1,213 1,203 1,183 55 4 144 12 Construction and land development 593 579 611 633 598 14 2 (5 ) (1 ) Residential and multifamily real estate 604 612 659 659 688 (8 ) (1 ) (84 ) (12 ) Paycheck Protection Program 42 84 147 296 308 (42 ) (50 ) (266 ) (86 ) Consumer 59 56 57 56 50 3 5 9 18 Total $ 4,333 $ 4,221 $ 4,231 $ 4,409 $ 4,507 $ 112 3 % $ (174 ) (4 ) % Yield on average loans for the period ending 4.00 % 4.17 % 4.00 % 3.99 % 3.94 % (1) Represents current quarter to prior quarter change.

(2) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

Deposit & Other Borrowing Results

During the first quarter of 2022, the Company experienced an increase in average deposits of 2% compared to the previous quarter, and a 4% decline in average deposits compared to the first quarter of 2021. The deposit growth for the quarter was driven by a continued increase in non-interest-bearing and transaction deposits, which represented 25% and 13% of total deposits, respectively, at March 31, 2022. In addition, the Company continued to improve the overall cost of deposits, which declined 2 basis points during the first quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing deposits has declined 16 basis points over the last twelve months primarily as a result of the lower interest rate environment.

1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21 1Q21 QoQ

Growth ($)(1) QoQ

Growth (%)(1)(2) YoY

Growth ($) YoY Growth (%)(2) (Dollars in millions) Average deposits Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,157 $ 1,058 $ 910 $ 802 $ 731 $ 99 9 % $ 426 58 % Transaction deposits 586 543 511 665 717 43 8 (131 ) (18 ) Savings and money market deposits 2,303 2,272 2,276 2,385 2,422 31 1 (119 ) (5 ) Time deposits 587 662 752 869 972 (75 ) (11 ) (385 ) (40 ) Total $ 4,633 $ 4,535 $ 4,449 $ 4,721 $ 4,842 $ 98 2 % $ (209 ) (4 ) % Cost of deposits for the period ending 0.31 % 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.41 % 0.48 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits for the period ending 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.47 % 0.50 % 0.57 % (1) Represents current quarter to prior quarter change.

(2) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported percent disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in millions as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

At March 31, 2022, other borrowings totaled $228 million, as compared to $238 million at December 31, 2021, and $287 million at March 31, 2021.

Asset Quality Position

Credit quality metrics generally improved during the first quarter of 2022 as the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) decreased by $3 million compared to the prior quarter, reflecting some stabilization in the Company’s economic outlook. The allowance for credit losses was $55 million or 1.27% of outstanding loans and 167% of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2022. The combined allowance for credit losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded commitments (“RUC”) was $60 million or 1.38% of outstanding loans and 182% of nonaccruing loans at March 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses was 1.28% of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for credit losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 1.39%.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans decreased to 1.27% at March 31, 2022 from 1.37% at December 31, 2021. The improvements in credit metrics compared to March 31, 2021 were primarily driven by upgrades in COVID-19 impacted segments and the Energy portfolio. Net charge-offs were $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $0.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The charge-offs for the current quarter were primarily related to commercial and industrial and energy credits. The following table provides information regarding asset quality.

Asset quality(Dollars in millions) 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21

1Q21

Non-accrual loans $ 33.1 $ 31.4 $ 48.1 $ 54.7 $ 63.3 Other real estate owned 1.0 1.1 1.1 1.7 2.3 Nonperforming assets 35.6 32.7 49.8 58.1 68.9 Loans 90+ days past due and still accruing 1.5 0.1 0.5 1.8 3.2 Loans 30 - 89 days past due 15.9 3.5 37.6 18.8 11.0 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1.1 0.8 1.3 2.6 8.2 Asset quality metrics(%) 1Q22 4Q21 3Q21 2Q21

1Q21

Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.64 % 0.58 % 0.92 % 1.09 % 1.15 % Allowance for credit loss to total loans 1.27 1.37 1.51 1.78 1.65 Allowance for credit loss + RUC to total loans(1) 1.38 - - - - Allowance for credit loss to nonperforming loans 160 185 132 134 112 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(2) 0.10 0.07 0.13 0.23 0.74 Provision to average loans(2) (0.06 ) (0.47 ) (0.94 ) 0.32 0.67 Classified Loans / (Total Capital + ACL) 10.8 10.8 17.3 24.0 38.2 Classified Loans / (Total Capital + ACL + RUC)(1) 10.7 - - - - (1) Includes the accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded commitments that resulted from CECL adoption on January 1, 2022. (2) Interim periods annualized.

Capital Position

At March 31, 2022, stockholders' equity totaled $623 million, or $12.53 per share, compared to $668 million, or $13.23 per share, at December 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, CrossFirst continued its $30 million share repurchase program by purchasing 1,058,332 shares or 2% of common stock outstanding. In addition, accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) declined by $43 million between December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022; driven by a $45 million decrease in the unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of tax.

The ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 12% and the total capital to risk-weighted assets was approximately 13% at March 31, 2022. The Company remains well-capitalized.

About CrossFirst Bank

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst has nine full-service banking locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Arizona that offer products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families.

Unaudited Financial Tables

Table 1. Consolidated Balance Sheets

Table 2. Consolidated Statements of Operations

Table 3. 2021 - 2022 Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income

Table 4. Linked Quarterly Analysis of Changes in Net Interest Income

Table 5. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

TABLE 1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 276,927 $ 482,727 Available-for-sale securities - taxable 196,721 192,146 Available-for-sale securities - tax-exempt 526,057 553,823 Loans 4,349,568 4,256,213 Allowance for credit losses on loans(1) 55,231 58,375 Net loans 4,294,337 4,197,838 Premises and equipment, net 65,799 66,069 Restricted equity securities 10,526 11,927 Interest receivable 16,933 16,023 Foreclosed assets held for sale 973 1,148 Bank-owned life insurance 67,886 67,498 Other 61,962 32,258 Total assets $ 5,518,121 $ 5,621,457 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 1,110,284 $ 1,163,224 Savings, NOW and money market 2,999,329 2,895,986 Time 512,067 624,387 Total deposits 4,621,680 4,683,597 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 226,600 236,600 Other borrowings 1,022 1,009 Interest payable and other liabilities 45,620 32,678 Total liabilities 4,894,922 4,953,884 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized - 200,000,000 shares, issued - 52,926,555 and 52,590,015 shares at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 529 526 Treasury stock, at cost: 3,198,302 and 2,139,970 shares held at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (45,109 ) (28,347 ) Additional paid-in capital 527,468 526,806 Retained earnings 161,323 147,099 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (21,012 ) 21,489 Total stockholders’ equity 623,199 667,573 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,518,121 $ 5,621,457

(1) As of December 31, 2021, this line represents the allowance for loan losses.



TABLE 2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 42,728 $ 43,758 Available-for-sale securities - taxable 1,044 751 Available-for-sale securities - tax-exempt 3,692 3,351 Deposits with financial institutions 152 128 Dividends on bank stocks 144 165 Total interest income 47,760 48,153 Interest Expense Deposits 3,511 5,728 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements - 1 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 1,109 1,283 Other borrowings 25 24 Total interest expense 4,645 7,036 Net Interest Income 43,115 41,117 Provision for Credit Losses(1) (625 ) 7,500 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses(1) 43,740 33,617 Non-Interest Income Service charges and fees on customer accounts 1,408 957 Realized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (26 ) 10 Unrealized gains (losses), net on equity securities (103 ) (39 ) Income from bank-owned life insurance 388 416 Swap fees and credit valuation adjustments, net 118 155 ATM and credit card interchange income 2,664 2,328 Other non-interest income 493 317 Total non-interest income 4,942 4,144 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,941 13,553 Occupancy 2,493 2,494 Professional fees 805 782 Deposit insurance premiums 737 1,151 Data processing 812 716 Advertising 692 303 Software and communication 1,270 1,065 Foreclosed assets, net (53 ) 50 Other non-interest expense 2,969 2,704 Total non-interest expense 27,666 22,818 Net Income Before Taxes 21,016 14,943 Income tax expense 4,188 2,908 Net Income $ 16,828 $ 12,035 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.33 $ 0.23 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.33 $ 0.23

(1) For the three-months ended March 31, 2021, this line represents the provision for loan losses.



TABLE 3. 2021 - 2022 QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Securities - taxable(1) $ 220,802 $ 1,188 2.15 % $ 211,646 $ 916 1.73 % Securities - tax-exempt(1)(2) 533,674 4,467 3.35 449,925 4,055 3.61 Federal funds sold - - - - - - Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 309,948 152 0.20 452,305 128 0.11 Gross loans, net of unearned income(3) 4,332,831 42,728 4.00 4,506,843 43,758 3.94 Total interest-earning assets(1)(2) 5,397,255 $ 48,535 3.64 % 5,620,719 $ 48,857 3.52 % Allowance for credit losses (57,922 ) (78,371 ) Other non-interest-earning assets 224,405 255,819 Total assets $ 5,563,738 $ 5,798,167 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction deposits $ 585,990 $ 222 0.15 % $ 716,763 $ 364 0.21 % Savings and money market deposits 2,302,552 1,847 0.33 2,421,765 2,388 0.40 Time deposits 587,452 1,442 1.00 972,006 2,976 1.24 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,475,994 3,511 0.41 4,110,534 5,728 0.57 FHLB and short-term borrowings 231,156 1,109 1.95 290,187 1,284 1.79 Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 1,012 25 10.25 965 24 9.96 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,157,387 - - 731,472 - - Cost of funds 4,865,549 $ 4,645 0.39 % 5,133,158 $ 7,036 0.56 % Other liabilities 44,442 39,134 Stockholders’ equity 653,747 625,875 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,563,738 $ 5,798,167 Net interest income(2) $ 43,890 $ 41,821 Net interest spread(1)(2) 3.25 % 2.96 % Net interest margin(1)(2) 3.29 % 3.01 %

(1) The Company changed the annualization method on the available-for-sale securities portfolio from Actual/Actual to 30/360 and moved the unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities from an interest-earning asset to a non-interest earning asset. All periods presented reflect this change.

(2) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.

(3) Average gross loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

QUARTER-TO-DATE VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 over 2021 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2) (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Securities - taxable $ 41 $ 231 $ 272 Securities - tax-exempt(1) 716 (304 ) 412 Federal funds sold - - - Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (49 ) 73 24 Gross loans, net of unearned income (1,708 ) 678 (1,030 ) Total interest income(1) (1,000 ) 678 (322 ) Interest Expense Transaction deposits (59 ) (83 ) (142 ) Savings and money market deposits (113 ) (428 ) (541 ) Time deposits (1,022 ) (512 ) (1,534 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (1,194 ) (1,023 ) (2,217 ) FHLB and short-term borrowings (277 ) 102 (175 ) Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 1 - 1 Total interest expense (1,470 ) (921 ) (2,391 ) Net interest income(1) $ 470 $ 1,599 $ 2,069

(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.

(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.



TABLE 4. LINKED QUARTERLY ANALYSIS OF CHANGES IN NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) Average

Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Yield /

Rate(3) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Securities - taxable $ 220,802 $ 1,188 2.15 % $ 194,850 $ 1,044 2.14 % Securities - tax-exempt(1) 533,674 4,467 3.35 522,860 4,385 3.35 Federal funds sold - - - - - - Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 309,948 152 0.20 387,828 143 0.15 Gross loans, net of unearned income(2) 4,332,831 42,728 4.00 4,220,842 44,392 4.17 Total interest-earning assets(1) 5,397,255 $ 48,535 3.64 % 5,326,380 $ 49,964 3.72 % Allowance for credit losses (57,922 ) (64,102 ) Other non-interest-earning assets 224,405 228,204 Total assets $ 5,563,738 $ 5,490,482 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction deposits $ 585,990 $ 222 0.15 % $ 543,088 $ 216 0.16 % Savings and money market deposits 2,302,552 1,847 0.33 2,272,307 1,824 0.32 Time deposits 587,452 1,442 1.00 661,978 1,694 1.02 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,475,994 3,511 0.41 3,477,373 3,734 0.43 FHLB and short-term borrowings 231,156 1,109 1.95 261,600 1,999 3.03 Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments 1,012 25 10.25 1,000 24 9.67 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,157,387 - - 1,058,462 - - Cost of funds 4,865,549 $ 4,645 0.39 % 4,798,435 $ 5,757 0.48 % Other liabilities 44,442 35,632 Stockholders’ equity 653,747 656,415 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,563,738 $ 5,490,482 Net interest income(1) $ 43,890 $ 44,207 Net interest spread(1) 3.25 % 3.24 % Net interest margin(1) 3.29 % 3.30 %

(1) The Company changed the annualization method on the available-for-sale securities portfolio from Actual/Actual to 30/360 and moved the unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities from an interest-earning asset to a non-interest earning asset. All periods presented reflect this change.

(2) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.

(3) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(4) Actual unrounded values are used to calculate the reported yield or rate disclosed. Accordingly, recalculations using the amounts in thousands as disclosed in this release may not produce the same amounts.

LINKED QUARTER VOLUME & RATE VARIANCE TO NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 over December 31, 2021 Average Volume Yield/Rate Net Change(2) (Dollars in thousands) Interest Income Securities - taxable $ 140 $ 4 $ 144 Securities - tax-exempt(1) 90 (8 ) 82 Federal funds sold - - - Interest-bearing deposits in other banks (33 ) 42 9 Gross loans, net of unearned income 785 (2,449 ) (1,664 ) Total interest income(1) 982 (2,411 ) (1,429 ) Interest Expense Transaction deposits 12 (5 ) 7 Savings and money market deposits 8 14 22 Time deposits (215 ) (37 ) (252 ) Total interest-bearing deposits (195 ) (28 ) (223 ) FHLB and short-term borrowings (217 ) (673 ) (890 ) Trust preferred securities, net of fair value adjustments - 1 1 Total interest expense (412 ) (700 ) (1,112 ) Net interest income(1) $ 1,394 $ (1,711 ) $ (317 )

(1) Tax exempt income is calculated on a tax-equivalent basis. Tax-free municipal securities are exempt from federal income taxes. The incremental income tax rate used is 21.0%.

(2) The change in interest not due solely to volume or rate has been allocated in proportion to the respective absolute dollar amounts of the change in volume or rate.



TABLE 5. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in this release. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release reflect industry conventions, or standard measures within the industry, and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors and other parties interested in the Company's operating performance. These measurements should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have defined below each of the non-GAAP measures we use in this release, but these measures may not be synonymous to similar measurement terms used by other companies.

CrossFirst provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures below. The measures used in this release include the following:

We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating income’’ as net income adjusted to remove non-recurring or non-core income and expense items related to:



Charges and adjustments associated with the full vesting of a former executive - We incurred additional charges in the second quarter of 2021 related to the acceleration of $0.7 million of certain cash, stock-based compensation, and employee costs.



Bank Owned Life Insurance - We obtain bank owned life insurance on key employees throughout the organization and received a $1.8 million benefit in the second quarter of 2021.



Unrealized loss on equity security – During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a $6.2 million impairment loss related to an equity investment that was received as part of a restructured loan agreement.





The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for non-GAAP core operating income is net income.

We calculate "core return on average tangible common equity" as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) divided by average tangible common equity. Average tangible common equity is calculated as average common equity less average goodwill and intangibles and average preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is return on average common equity.

We calculate "non-GAAP core operating return on average assets" as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) divided by average assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average assets, which is calculated as net income divided by average assets.

We calculate ‘‘non-GAAP core operating return on average common equity’’ as non-GAAP core operating income (as defined above) less preferred dividends divided by average common equity. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is return on average common equity, which is calculated as net income less preferred dividends divided by average common equity.

We calculate "tangible common stockholders' equity" as total stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangibles and preferred equity. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is total stockholders' equity.

We calculate ‘‘tangible book value per share’’ as tangible common stockholders' equity (as defined above) divided by the total number of shares outstanding. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is book value per share.

We calculate "non-GAAP core operating efficiency ratio - fully tax equivalent (FTE)" as non-interest expense adjusted to remove non-recurring, or non-core, non-interest expenses as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income divided by net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis plus non-interest income adjusted to remove non-recurring, or non-core, non-interest income as defined above under non-GAAP core operating income. The most directly comparable financial measure is the efficiency ratio.

We calculate "non-GAAP pre-tax pre-provision profit" as net income before taxes plus the provision for credit losses.



Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP core operating income: Net income $ 16,828 $ 20,801 $ 21,000 $ 15,577 $ 12,035 Add: Unrealized loss on equity security - - 6,200 - - Less: Tax effect(2) - - 1,302 - - Unrealized loss on equity security, net of tax - - 4,898 - - Add: Accelerated employee benefits - - - 719 - Less: Tax effect(3) - - - 210 - Accelerated employee benefits, net of tax - - - 509 - Less: BOLI settlement benefits(1) - - - 1,841 - Non-GAAP core operating income $ 16,828 $ 20,801 $ 25,898 $ 14,245 $ 12,035 (1) No tax effect. (2) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments at a tax rate of 21.0%. (3) Represents the tax impact of the adjustments above at a tax rate of 21.0%, plus a permanent tax benefit associated with stock-based grants.





Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP core return on average tangible common equity: Net income available to common stockholders $ 16,828 $ 20,801 $ 21,000 $ 15,577 $ 12,035 Non-GAAP core operating income 16,828 20,801 25,898 14,245 12,035 Average common equity 653,747 656,415 644,715 633,417 625,875 Less: average goodwill and intangibles 121 140 160 179 199 Average tangible common equity $ 653,626 $ 656,275 $ 644,555 $ 633,238 $ 625,676 Return on average common equity 10.44 % 12.57 % 12.92 % 9.86 % 7.80 % Non-GAAP core return on average tangible common equity 10.44 % 12.57 % 15.94 % 9.02 % 7.80 %





Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets: Net income $ 16,828 $ 20,801 $ 21,000 $ 15,577 $ 12,035 Non-GAAP core operating income 16,828 20,801 25,898 14,245 12,035 Average assets $ 5,563,738 $ 5,490,482 $ 5,408,984 $ 5,673,638 $ 5,798,167 Return on average assets 1.23 % 1.50 % 1.54 % 1.10 % 0.84 % Non-GAAP core operating return on average assets 1.23 % 1.50 % 1.90 % 1.01 % 0.84 %





Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Tangible common stockholders' equity: Total stockholders' equity $ 623,199 $ 667,573 $ 652,407 $ 637,190 $ 628,834 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 110 130 149 169 188 Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 623,089 $ 667,443 $ 652,258 $ 637,021 $ 628,646 Tangible book value per share: Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 623,089 $ 667,443 $ 652,257 $ 637,021 $ 628,646 Shares outstanding at end of period 49,728,253 50,450,045 51,002,698 50,958,680 51,678,669 Book value per share $ 12.53 $ 13.23 $ 12.79 $ 12.50 $ 12.17 Tangible book value per share $ 12.53 $ 13.23 $ 12.79 $ 12.50 $ 12.16





Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE) Non-interest expense $ 27,666 $ 26,715 $ 24,036 $ 25,813 $ 22,818 Less: Accelerated employee benefits - - - 719 - Adjusted Non-interest expense (numerator) $ 27,666 $ 26,715 $ 24,036 $ 25,094 $ 22,818 Net interest income 43,115 43,445 41,801 42,328 41,117 Tax equivalent interest income(1) 775 762 748 734 704 Non-interest income (loss) 4,942 4,796 (1,105 ) 5,825 4,144 Add: Unrealized loss on equity security - - 6,200 - - Less: BOLI settlement benefits - - - 1,841 - Total tax-equivalent income (denominator) $ 48,832 $ 49,003 $ 47,644 $ 47,046 $ 45,965 Efficiency Ratio 57.57 % 55.38 % 59.06 % 53.61 % 50.41 % Non-GAAP Core Operating Efficiency Ratio - Fully Tax Equivalent (FTE) 56.66 % 54.52 % 50.45 % 53.34 % 49.64 % (1) Tax exempt income (tax-free municipal securities) is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The incremental tax rate used is 21.0%.





Quarter Ended 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021

3/31/2021 (Dollars in thousands) Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Profit Net income before taxes $ 21,016 $ 26,526 $ 26,660 $ 18,840 $ 14,943 Add: Provision for credit losses (625 ) (5,000 ) (10,000 ) 3,500 7,500 Non-GAAP Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Profit $ 20,391 $ 21,526 $ 16,660 $ 22,340 $ 22,443

