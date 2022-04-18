Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates For 8-K Filing and Earnings Call

PLANO, Texas, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GRBK) (the “Company” or “Green Brick”), Fortune Magazine’s top 20 fastest growing company of 2021 and its fastest growing public homebuilder, announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022. Jim Brickman, Green Brick’s CEO, will host an earnings conference call to discuss its results at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 4th, 2022. The call will be webcast on the Company’s website at https://greenbrickpartners.com/investor-relations/.



The call can also be accessed via the following dial-in: Live participant toll free dial-in (domestic): 877-407-0890 Live participant dial-in (international): 201-389-0918 A replay of the call will be available from approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 4th, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 1st, 2022. The replay can be accessed via the following dial-in: Replay participant toll free dial-in (domestic): 877-660-6853 Replay participant dial-in (international): 201-612-7415 Participants must use this conference ID code to join the call: 13729082

About Green Brick Partners, Inc.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company operating through eight homebuilder brands in five major markets. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.’s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.

