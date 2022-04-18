MythosWorld — the new game world

Singapore, Singapore , April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anyone who plays video games can agree that the future of gaming resides in an ecosystem that awards loyal players with rewards that hold real-world value. Within the past year, cryptocurrency and NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have taken the world by storm. MythosWorld combines the interactive experience of gaming with the revolutionary technologies spawned by blockchains such as NFTs and cryptocurrency. Gamers who want to participate in the exciting new world of decentralized gaming should look no further than MythosWorld. With MythosWorld, users are empowered to earn rewards that hold real-world value simply by playing and collecting NFTs within the MythosWorld ecosystem.

The MythosWorld gaming experience will rely heavily on enchanted visuals. Players are referred to as "wizards", where they would own unique Mythics NFTs and are given potions and perks determined by the way they choose to play. MythosWorld blends the exciting world of wizardry with a familiar gaming experience, which ultimately allows players to earn rewards that hold real value.

Beyond just earning rewards, wizards can participate in many activities such as putting up their Mythics to Battle with other wizards (PvP), slaying monsters (Story Missions), Buy/Sell Mythics NFTs with other wizards (Marketplace), and many more. At the same time, wizards can also shape their perfect Mythic NFTs through features like Enhance, Breeding, and Elemental upgrade.

The entire MythosWorld ecosystem will rely upon the Mythos Token, which is yet to be released. The value of the Mythos Token will be tied directly to its use in the MythosWorld ecosystem. The Mythos Token will be available through Pancakeswap on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and will have a total supply of 300 million tokens.

MythosWorld is built using tried and true methods. A few other decentralized gaming platforms have generated enormous success already. Some gamers might view Axie Infinity, Thetan Arena, or Faraland as competitors to MythosWorld. When in reality, these ecosystems are acting as pioneers for the future of decentralized gaming.

Although MythosWorld is based on new concepts, eager gamers can anticipate the MythosWorld ecosystem to provide a rich gaming experience. In the meantime, one of the top priorities for MythosWorld is building a strong online presence. This will bring awareness to the game, in addition to kick-starting the adoption of Mythos Token by crypto investors.

To learn more about MythosWorld, check out their official website. Additionally, support MythosWorld on Twitter, Facebook, Discord, Instagram and join their official Telegram. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

