Royal Farms Aims to Hire 2,000 New Employees Companywide

BALTIMORE, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the upcoming openings of numerous stores throughout the region and warmer months approaching, Royal Farms is ramping up a large-scale hiring effort that aims to bring on over 2,000 new employees over the span of the next three months.



Royal Farms associates hired in full- and part-time positions enjoy competitive pay (as much as $17.50 an hour), medical, dental, and vision insurance, a 401 (k)-retirement plan, paid vacation for full time employees, and an employee discount program for food. Hourly management positions can earn up to $23 an hour.

Royal Farms recently introduced a new benefit for all employees called Earned Wage Access which allows any active employee access to their earned wages daily.

As part of its ongoing mission to be an employer of choice Royal Farms has several recognition programs geared towards recognizing hard work, great customer service and seniority. Additionally, Royal Farms has increased starting wages for all store employees an average of 20% over the last 18 months and is now offering eligible employees vacation time after only 6 months of service.

Those who are interested to start their career at Royal Farms can visit https://nowhiring.com/royalfarmsjobs/. By doing so you will be working for a company that has been repeatedly voted a national Best Midsize Employer as well as a Best Employer for Diversity.

For more information, please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.