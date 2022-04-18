Smart PPE Market Growth Forecasts: A $3.27 Billion Market in 2031, with CAGR of 13.4%

Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Dental Imaging market. We have been studying the market from the past 10 years and this is our 6th edition of the report. It took us around 3 months to complete the research and finally make it available in the market for sale.

The Smart PPE market is expected to grow by USD 3.27 billion from 2022-2031. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.4%. Smart PPE is part of the larger movement for the connected workforce and the Industrial Internet of Things to improve workplaces safety and achieve operational excellence. Smart PPE refers to smart wearable equipment that connects to the Internet or other devices, such as Bluetooth, to deliver real-time safety information to workers in the field as well as managers remotely. These wearables can track movements, send voice messages, monitor body temperature, issue alerts and record audio and/or video. They’re often paired with a cloud-based analytics platform, and sometimes they pair with a smartphone app, too.

Key Market Key Players:

During our course of research, we have studied the key market players around the globe along with some prominent local players. We made a detailed list of the all the available players that we could find through our research and have included those mentioned below in our list:

MSA safety (US), Ansell LTD (Australia), Delta Plus group (France), Vuzix Corporation (US), Draegerwerk AG & Co. (Germany), Avon Rubber P.L.C. (UK), Mallcom India LTD. (India), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International INC. (US), DuPont (US) and others.

New and Latest market trends:

- Protective clothing market: The rising concern of both the employers and employees regarding the safety at the workplace is expected to drive the protective clothing market. North America is the key market for protective clothing, globally, followed by Europe and APAC. The U.S. is one of the biggest manufacturers of pharmaceutical and chemical products globally. Also, the country’s huge workforce is involved in mining and oil & gas operations, which demand for high- and better-quality protective clothing. - Flame Retardant Apparel Market : A European stakeholder in the fire-resistant Clothing market – Ansell Protective Solutions AB -- partnered with Shigematsu Works Co. Ltd (STS) – a Japanese personal protection equipment company to cover the marketing, distribution & after-sales service, and maintenance of Ansell’s products in Japan. - Industrial Protective Footwear Market: September 2020: Singer Safety launched its first ESD protective footwear which can be able to limit electrostatic discharges in order to protect devices sensitive to ESD - Ansell Limited, a global leader in safety solutions, announced a partnership with ProGlove, a leading provider of industrial wearables, to develop hand protection solutions utilizing technology to ensure the right personal protective equipment (PPE) compliance in the workplace.

Recent Market Developments:

Vuzix® Corporation a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today is announcing the introduction of Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses - Safety Certified for enterprise at a price point of $999 USD. The Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Safety Certified have been certified as personal protective equipment (PPE) in the United States with (ANSI Z87.1) and European Union (CE EN166/170) and are now available for purchase from the Vuzix US and EU websites. Personal protective equipment manufacturer Bullard has presented the Outstanding Pandemic Response Recognition to its valued channel partners in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region for their dedication and efficiency in delivering Bullard's PPE during the pandemic. DuPont Personal Protection today announced that face coverings made with DuPont™ Nomex® may be used along with (FR) garments, such as those made of Nomex®, in response to the protection needs of COVID-19. When used as face, nose and mouth coverings, properly designed masks, balaclavas, gaiters and hoods made with Nomex® may help meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidance on wearing masks in worker environments that also require FR protection.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2031 Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa By Type Protective clothing

Head, Eye, and face protection

Protective footwear

Hearing protection

Respiratory protection

Hand protection By Deployment Oil & gas

Fire fighting

Manufacturing

Healthcare facility

Mining

Others CAGR 13.4% Customization Scope 15% Free Customization Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email

Regional Analysis:

- North America is undergoing industrialization at expanding pace that has led to an rise in the number of manufacturing procedures and protocols several proportions due to which personal protective equipment companies are focusing on designing unique protective wear to ensure optimum safety for workers. - Europe is possible to have the second-highest revenue in the global market share during the forecast period. The significant presence of the automotive, chemical, healthcare industries is driving the demand for smart PPE

Market Segment Analysis

- Disposable Protective Clothing Market - The global Disposable Protective Clothing market includes many companies. However, DuPont is in a dominant position in the production market, accounting for about 15% of the market share. Europe is the largest market, with a share of about 30%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, both have a share of over 60 percent.In terms of product, Polyethylene is the largest segment, with a share close to 45%. And based on application, Oil and Gas is mainly used in beverage packaging. - Respiratory Protection Equipment Market: Honeywell announced a new line of ergonomic and lightweight headpieces that combine face and respiratory protection for challenging work environments such as oil and gas, chemical production and manufacturing worksites. - Fall Protection Equipment Market: USA is the largest market, with a share over 30%, followed by China, and Europe, both have a share about 35 percent. In terms of product, Harness is the largest segment, with a share nearly 35%.

