Jourdan Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR | OTCQB: JORFF | FRA: 2JR1) (“Jourdan”, “Jourdan Resources” or the “Company“) today announced that it has granted 4,100,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.05 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. This grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

