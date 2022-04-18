Jostens Crafts 2021 Football National Championship Ring for the University of Georgia

Minneapolis, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom, hand-crafted fine championship jewelry for college and professional sports teams, designed two custom championship rings for the University of Georgia football team to commemorate their 2021 championship season. The rings were presented to the seniors who were not returning at Saturday’s G-Day game and privately to the remaining players and coaches at a reception on Monday.

“We are honored to partner with the University of Georgia Bulldogs to celebrate their 2021 national championship title,” said Chris Poitras, VP & COO of Jostens College Sports Division. “This ring truly captures the team’s journey to becoming national champions and we could not be more proud to share in this championship experience with an incredible institution.”

“We pride ourselves and our athletes on our pursuit of excellence,” said Josh Brooks, Georgia’s J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics. “This ring celebrates the dedication and perseverance our team displayed in the 2021 season and we are excited to share this phenomenal ring.”

The 2021 University of Georgia Football National Championship Ring celebrates the Bulldogs season through stunning hand-set stones and beautiful detail displayed through artful storytelling.

The ring top features the Georgia “G” logo boldly placed atop the coveted CFP Trophy, which is set with a marquis-cut stone, symbolic of the 2021 National Championship and first in the CFP era. The base of the Trophy features three baguette-cut stones, representing Georgia’s 3 National Championship titles. Encircling the logo are 14 spikes, honoring the iconic Bulldog collar and representing the Bulldogs’ 14 season wins. Set between the spikes are 20 round stones, paying homage to the 20 unanswered points scored in the 4th quarter, leading the University of Georgia to victory. An additional 45 stones are set on the ring top, collectively representing the 45 wins of the senior class, with the words NATIONAL CHAMPIONS accenting the left and right side of the ring top. Completing the ring top are four additional stones and the team’s core characteristics: RESILIENCY, TOUGHNESS, COMPOSURE and CONNECTION.

The left side of the ring proudly displays the recipient’s name above their jersey number, title or initials which are meticulously hand-set with stones. The left side design is finished featuring the championship year date 2021 at the bottom.

The right side of the ring is filled with details of the 2021 season. The final championship game score of 33-18 is highlight above gate 10 of Sanford Stadium, the location of the Dawg Walk which takes place before each home game. Replacing the gate number on the pillars of the stadium, is the number 45, a nod to the 45 total wins of the senior class. The right side is completed with the official Georgia Football National Championship logo, which is accented with a single marquis-cut stone.

The interior of the ring pays tribute to Georgia’s 1st national championship in 41 years with a custom logo, and the 1 emboldened in Bulldog red. As an added touch of personalization, the recipient’s will receive their unique signature on the inside of the ring. The final touch of storytelling is featured on the outside palm where the word FAMILY honors the team’s motto.

In addition to their National Championship ring, players and staff received the Official College Football Playoff Championship Ring, also created by Jostens.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel, providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company's products include yearbooks, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens can be found online at www.jostens.com.

Attachments