Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry is Projected to Achieve a Global Market Size of US$ 137.8 Bn by 2022- Reveals Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville MD, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Critical Infrastructure Protection market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 4% between 2022 and 2032. The market is expected to reach US$ 204.2 Bn by the end of 2032.



The demand for Critical Infrastructure Protection is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 137.8 Bn by the end of 2022.

The growing threat of cyber-attacks and security breaches to physical systems is leading to the growing requirement to protect OT networks across the globe in the coming years, which is boosting the growth of the critical infrastructure protection market across the globe.

Cybersecurity and the protection of critical infrastructure have dramatically changed as a result of the pandemic for quick remote worker support and cloud adoption. With the rapid evolution of cyber threats in modern critical infrastructure, there is a growing emphasis on protecting the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems and industrial control systems in order to maintain continuous operations and performance. Moreover, rapidly developing internet and interconnected network architecture are prompting governments and organizations to secure cyberspace aimed to curb threat vulnerabilities.

Changing Government Regulations will Boost Demand for Critical Infrastructure Protection in the Market

Increasing adoption of cutting-edge technology by businesses and the need to create new milestones for the critical infrastructure security and cyber security sectors are driving market growth. A rise in the need for mitigation of incidents impacting critical infrastructure of regions and nations is also driving growth in the CIP market. In addition, the increasing need for sophisticated, reliable, and cost-effective infrastructure protection systems is expected to present lucrative remuneration opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Industrial, production, IT, and transportation disruptions significantly impact a country's economic stability and security in the market. In recent years, a number of governments have implemented laws and policies to establish cybersecurity standards for protecting critical infrastructures as part of federal laws and policies in various regions.

Key Segments Covered in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Service Demand Industry Survey

By Component

Solution Hardware Software

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Solution

Physical Safety and Security Physical Identity and Access Control Systems Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Video Surveillance Systems Screening and Scanning Others Cybersecurity Encryption Network Access Controls and Firewalls Threat Intelligence Other Cybersecurity Solutions





By Vertical

Financial Institutions Fire Fighters Law Enforcement Other First Responders

Government, Defense

Transport and Logistics Highways and Bridges Railway Infrastructures Sea Ports Airports

Energy and Power Power Generation Power Grids





Key players in the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) Market

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin

General Dynamics

Northrop Grumman

Honeywell

Airbus

Raytheon



Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political, economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the critical infrastructure protection during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for critical infrastructure protection has been offered for each region, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

