Juice Head Launches Line of World's First Fruit-Forward Nicotine Pouches

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globally recognized nicotine brand Juice Head announced the launch of the latest addition to its line of premium, fruit-flavored nicotine products: Juice Head Pouches.

Featured in 6mg and 12mg tobacco-free nicotine strengths, Juice Head Pouches are available in 5 premium, fruit first, mint second flavors:

Blueberry Lemon Mint

Watermelon Strawberry Mint

Mango Strawberry Mint

Peach Pineapple Mint

Raspberry Lemonade Mint

Juice Head Pouches are thin, white pouches that are made with Zero Tobacco Nicotine® (a synthetic nicotine brand that has been trademarked by the company) and are available in 20-pouch cans and 5-can sleeves.

Compared to other nicotine pouches currently on the market, which are mainly offered in a variety of mint or mint with light fruit flavors, Juice Head Pouches offer adult users a unique "Fruit First, Mint Second," rich flavor experience that's on par with the brand's world-renowned e-liquid flavors.

"As the needs of our customers continue to evolve, we are proud to introduce a new product that's unlike any other currently on the market and offers discreet, convenient, smoke-free, and tobacco-free nicotine satisfaction for adults around the world. With the launch of Juice Head Pouches, we plan to not only expand our product offering for our existing global customer base but to also introduce the Juice Head brand to an entirely new demographic of consumers, retailers, and distributors that we had previously been unable to reach. After countless hours spent on developing this new product, we are absolutely thrilled to be introducing Juice Head Pouches to the market, and are excited for the next chapter that lies ahead for Juice Head and our customers." - Patrick Mulcahy, CEO and Co-Founder of Juice Head / Streamline Group Inc.

Juice Head is an industry-leading brand known for its best-in-class production standards and customer-favorite fruit-flavored nicotine products including Juice Head E-Liquids, Juice Head Salts, and Juice Head Bars Disposables.

Supported by an extensive national sales program, strong market presence, and extensive point of sales support materials, Juice Head Pouches are currently being introduced to the mass retail market through the company's wholesale and distribution partners.

Juice Head is manufactured and distributed by industry-leading alternative products company, Streamline Group, which is based out of Huntington Beach, CA.

To learn more about Juice Head Pouches, visit JuiceHead.co.

To learn more about Streamline Group and the company's additional product offerings, visit https://streamlinegroupinc.com.

To submit a wholesale inquiry, contact Juice Head's sales team via email (sales@streamlinegroupinc.com) or telephone (714-823-3750).

Media Contact

Scott Worthington, Director of Sales

Scottw@streamlinevape.com

