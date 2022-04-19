Codebros Announces Release of its Ware-H Warehouse Management Software

Singapore, Singapore , April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codebros, a humble software development company based in Singapore, has revealed it is releasing its innovative Ware-H Warehouse Management Software. Easy to install and with multiple language options, it has been designed to make warehouse management convenient, easy, and accurate.

The Ware-H Warehouse Management Software by Codebros gives businesses in the field the ability to manage the inventory, sales, purchases, employees, and payments of a warehouse via an innovative and easy-to-use dashboard interface. Furthermore, the system comes with white-label capabilities and is available as standalone software or as a SaaS model.

Clients have multiple choices when implementing the software including client server installation, full service management via Codebros hosted instance, or setting up stand-alone software. Each installation instance takes a matter of minutes via an installation wizard that walks the user through each step. Once installed, admin users will have the power to create employee logins and set permissions based on user access needs.



Key functionalities include product management such as adding new products, managing product tax, printing barcodes, and more useful industry-specific tasks. There’s also the ability to create new purchase invoices for new stock and create requisitions for transferring internal stock between different branches. The software additionally assists with sales management. Users create new sale invoices for customers, auto-calculate prices based on the quantity, tax, and apply discounts.

From a customer perspective, the Ware-H Warehouse Management tool has been designed to make life easier when making or receiving payments. Employees can create new payments specific to suppliers, receive payments from customers, and monitor all payments going in both directions. Furthermore, warehouse businesses can manage any expenses that might apply while it also lets users or management create fresh expense categories that include the amount, apply date stamps, and add attached notes.

Ease of use and easy to digest information are some of the key selling points the Codebros team diligently focused on. The dashboard is easy to navigate, understand, and customise, thus saving time on staff training. When a user logs in, he/she will be greeted with a summary that shows monthly and total sales, purchases and overall profit/loss for the past 10 days. Adding to this, using the menu to the left, enables system users to view and print reports that cover sales, purchases, and stock in more detail.

Codebros is a software development company from Singapore that believes that its warehouse management software will not only become a useful tool for any warehouse business but one that will eventually become pivotal within the industry. From a central login, users can have full control over every aspect of the warehouse whether it's to monitor sales, payments, expenses, or purchases.

A senior web developer at Codebros, said “Our aim was to make the hectic day-to-day management of warehouses that much easier. We're confident that once set up and customised for a particular warehouse, our tool will make it so much easier to stay on top of stock, sales, purchases, and

payments. Utilised correctly, the tool can be customised so that certain staff have access to specific features that will enable your warehouse management teams to manage the daily in and outs of your warehouse.”

About Codebros

Codebros strives to develop software and tools that simplify usually complex processes. The Codebros team comprises of expert web developers, mobile developers, programmers, coders, and IT consultants, that together develop custom solution-based software for specific business needs. This latest software release is yet more evidence of the qualities that Codebros and its team possess and continue to develop.

