Nestle introduces its very first NFTs in the Middle East & North Africa with Proceeds to Charity

ABU DABI, UAE, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nestlé’s very first NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) have dropped on Opensea.io, commemorating the launch of the TRIX® Breakfast Cereal brand in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). The TRIX® Globe is an exclusive limited series of only two NFTs available for bidding from March 18-May 13, with 100% of the proceeds going to charity. Go to Opensea.io/NESTLEBreakfastCerealsarabia to place your bids.

“In line with our promise for ‘Better Lives,’ we are proud to launch the first blockchain based initiative in the region aimed towards a humanitarian cause with full proceeds of the TRIX NFTs auction going to the Emirates Red Crescent,” said Emilien Mesquida, Business Executive Officer, Cereal Partners Worldwide, Middle East & North Africa.

“We are excited to announce that TRIX® is the first and only breakfast cereal brand in the world to have launched its own NFT series - showcasing how daring and adaptable our brands are,” said Bahaa Boulmona, Brand Manager Cereal Partners Worldwide, Middle East & North Africa.

An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items, and videos. NFTs are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.

TRIX® is a fruity flavoured breakfast cereal offering that is iconic for its six fruity shapes. It’s made with wholegrain and is a source of calcium, zinc, and B vitamins. TRIX® is a heritage breakfast cereal brand that aims to ‘Put the fun back into breakfast.’ The brand’s mascot, ‘The TRIX® Rabbit,’ is an icon in the breakfast cereal world, dating back to the 1950s.

Link to the NFT collection: https://opensea.io/NESTLEBreakfastCerealsarabia

Nestle`s official Twitter account post: https://twitter.com/nestleme/status/1504733665582014508

Nestle`s official Instagram account post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CbU2DViMdo8

