CGG: CGG Announces New Segment Reporting Names and Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Details

English French

CGG Announces New Segment Reporting Names

and Q1 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Details

PARIS, France – April 19, 2022

New Segment Reporting Names

With CGG continuing to accelerate its development of a portfolio of unique technologies and proven expertise focused on rapidly growing new beyond the core markets, and to reflect the evolution of the Group into a Technology company, new segment reporting names will used from Q1 2022 financial reporting, which will be communicated on May 4, 2022.

CGG will continue to present its financial information under two reporting segments, renaming them as follows:

Geophysics, Geology and Reservoir (GGR) reporting segment will be renamed into Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE): Geoscience business will keep its name as Geoscience (GEO), and Multi-Client business will be renamed into Earth Data (EDA)

Equipment reporting segment will be renamed into Sensing & Monitoring (SMO).

First quarter 2022 financial results and conference call details

CGG will announce its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday May 4th, 2022 after the close of the markets

The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 5:45 pm (CET)

An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.30 pm (CET). To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com. Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

Confirmation Code: 2885748 Standard International +44 (0) 2071 928338 France (Toll Free) +33 (0) 805101465 France (Local) +33 (0) 170700781 UK (Toll Free) +44 (0) 8002796619 UK (Local) +44 (0) 8444819752 US (Toll Free) +1 877 8709 135 US (Local) +1 646 7413 167

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com





Attachment