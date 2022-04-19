Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 26/2022





Copenhagen, 19 April 2022





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 9 March 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 700 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 11 April to 13 April 2022:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 400,545 56,179,614 11 April 2022 21,770 139.86 3,044,857 12 April 2022 15,266 139.83 2,134,694 13 April 2022 21,560 141.68 3,054,670 Accumulated under the programme 459,141 64,413,835

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 11 April – 13 April 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 5,663,953 treasury shares, corresponding to 5.81% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,

phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachments