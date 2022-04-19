English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 11 April to Wednesday 13 April:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 52,268 1,057,274,493 11 April 2022 340 17,386.9100 5,911,549 12 April 2022 340 17,281.4400 5,875,690 13 April 2022 340 17,443.5000 5,930,790 Total 11-13 April 2022 1,020 17,718,029 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 13 April 2022* 1,081 17,370.6167 18,777,637 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 54,369 1,093,770,158 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 54,369 1,093,770,158 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 294,112 6,327,978,818 11 April 2022 1,708 17,810.4100 30,420,180 12 April 2022 1,708 17,713.7600 30,255,102 13 April 2022 1,708 17,897.0300 30,568,127 Total 11-13 April 2022 5,124 91,243,410 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 13 April 2022* 3,280 17,807.0667 58,407,179 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 302,516 6,477,629,406 Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 302,516 6,477,629,406

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 155,210 A shares and 731,355 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.58% of the share capital.



Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 19 April 2022

