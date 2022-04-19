Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 11 April to Wednesday 13 April:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|52,268
|1,057,274,493
|11 April 2022
|340
|17,386.9100
|5,911,549
|12 April 2022
|340
|17,281.4400
|5,875,690
|13 April 2022
|340
|17,443.5000
|5,930,790
|Total 11-13 April 2022
|1,020
|17,718,029
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 13 April 2022*
|1,081
|17,370.6167
|18,777,637
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|54,369
|1,093,770,158
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|54,369
|1,093,770,158
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|294,112
|6,327,978,818
|11 April 2022
|1,708
|17,810.4100
|30,420,180
|12 April 2022
|1,708
|17,713.7600
|30,255,102
|13 April 2022
|1,708
|17,897.0300
|30,568,127
|Total 11-13 April 2022
|5,124
|91,243,410
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 13 April 2022*
|3,280
|17,807.0667
|58,407,179
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|302,516
|6,477,629,406
|Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|302,516
|6,477,629,406
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 155,210 A shares and 731,355 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 4.58% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 19 April 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
