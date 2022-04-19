Global Gene Editing Market Analysis 2022-2026, Featuring Profiles of CRISPR, GenScript, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck and AstraZeneca

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Editing Global Market Report 2022, By Technology, By End Users, By Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gene editing market is expected to grow from $5.41 billion in 2021 to $6.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The market is expected to reach $12.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%.



Rising infectious diseases acts as one of the major drivers of the gene editing market. Gene editing techniques are used for detection of infectious diseases such as HIV. Infectious diseases are caused by microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. Gene therapy treats the infectious diseases by blocking the replication of the infectious agent that causes the disease at the extracellular level. Gene editing introduces new genetic material into the cells of living organisms with the intention of treating the diseases.



Infectious diseases are constantly on the rise. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), infectious diseases kill more than 17 million people per year. In addition to that, according to the AP-NORC (a research initiative by the Associated Press and the University of Chicago) survey, out of 1,067 adults in the US surveyed, 71% are in favor of gene editing for the treatment of incurable, hereditary diseases such as Huntington's disease and 67% of Americans support the use of gene editing to prevent diseases such as cancer.



Ethical issues in general public with respect to gene editing is one of the major restraining factors for the market. Many researchers and ethicist have argued against gene editing due to different reasons such as off-target effect (edits in the wrong place), mosaicism and safety concerns. Some even argued that gene editing will lead to the creation of classes of individuals who will be genetically modified to be able to do things that a normal human being is not supposed to do according to the laws of nature. Due to these reasons, gene editing is still not considered to be safe and effective by many nations and international organizations.



European regulatory framework divided gene therapy into two categories, germline gene therapy, and somatic gene therapy. In germ line gene therapy, modified genes will be passed on to next generations whereas it's not the same case with somatic gene therapy. Current regulation by the EU has only allowed somatic gene therapy, therefore, germline gene therapy is banned. The European Medical Association provides guidelines on gene therapy for preparing market authorization application to obtain approval from the authority to carry on research and development activities in gene therapy. For instance, the EU provides guidance note on gene therapy medicinal product which is intended for use in humans, defines scientific principles and provide guidance for development and evaluation of gene therapy products.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies.

Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Scope

Markets Covered:

By Technology: CRISPR; TALEN; ZFN

By End Users: Biotechnology; Pharmaceutical; Contract Research Organization

By Application: Animal Genetic Engineering; Plant Genetic Engineering; Cell Line Engineering

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



