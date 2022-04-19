Global Mobile Pressure Washer Markets, 2022-2027 - Rising Need for Automation & Growing Demand for Professional Contract Cleaning Services

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Pressure Washer Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile pressure washer market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2022-2027

The popularity of cordless mobile pressure washers has thus been rising significantly in recent years. With rapid improvements in battery power and technology, the sale of cordless mobile pressure washers is expected to eat up the share of corded electric pressures during the next 5 years.

In 2021, battery-operated mobile pressure washers accounted for 9.73% of the global mobile pressure washer market share. However, with technological advancements and increased availability, the demand for battery-powered pressure washers is expected to grow further during the forecast period.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the largest markets for cleaning equipment. South Africa is expected to be a major revenue contributor in the next 5 years due to the increasing outsourcing of cleaning facilities to contract cleaners, which, in turn, is driving the market for cleaning equipment during the forecast period.

The mobile pressure washer market in North America and Western Europe has been established, product innovations introduced by leading manufacturers mainly support the growth in these regions. However, the increasing demand from developing regions such as APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is also boosting the growth of the global mobile pressure washer market.

The growth of the mobile pressure washer market in Europe is mainly supported by the rising business investments, the increasing commercial and residential construction, government spending on infrastructure, and the growth in the hospitality sector supported by the rise in travel and tourism in the region.

In addition, the increasing disposable income and the rising number of dual-income households are also driving the adoption of residential cleaning equipment, thereby propelling the growth of the mobile pressure washer market.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

Battery-powered machines are rapidly being adopted in the residential segment. These machines can be compared to electric machines in terms of power. The machine's high price is also contributing to its significant share in the market revenue. Several manufacturers are investing in developing more powerful battery-powered machines with longer runtime. The US, Canada, Germany, China, France, and the UK are the largest battery-powered machines market expected to pose an absolute growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major electric mobile pressure washer brands are Karcher, RYOBI, Robert Bosch, Stanley Black & Decker, AR Blue Clean, Briggs & Stratton, and others. STANLEY SHP2150 is one of the most powerful electric mobile pressure washers manufactured by the brand where the connection choices are suitable for professional level accessories.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Major players that are dominating the market are Alfred Karcher, Nilfisk, Robert Bosch, Briggs & Stratton, and FNA Group. Alfred Karcher is the largest producer of commercial and residential mobile pressure washers in the world. Nilfisk, another significant player in the market, offers a wide variety of commercial as well as industrial mobile pressure washers.

Vendors with a prominent international presence currently dominate the market. Nilfisk extended its presence in the Australian market by acquiring Kerrick, a heavy-duty, commercial, and industrial cleaning equipment provider. Nilfisk has also acquired China-based Viper Group to gain a leading position in the rapidly growing Chinese market. The combined Nilfisk-Viper entity now has a global presence in around 36 countries.

Key Points

The 0-1,500 PSI pressure washer segment accounted for a market share of 13.72% in 2021. However, it is expected to be one of the fastest-growing segments, due to the increasing demand for battery-powered pressure washers and the growing demand for electric pressure washers for domestic usage.

Pressure washers with more than 4000 PSI are designed for heavy-duty commercial applications. These pressure washers can remove the toughest stains that other pressure washers cannot remove, eventually benefiting the market growth for portable pressure washers.

Improving living standards and growing cleaning requirements, especially in the emerging economic regions such as APAC and Latin America, are primarily driving the cleaning equipment market.

Trends Driving the Market

Technological Advancements and Increased Product Efficiency

Rising Inclination Towards Automation

Growing Demand for Professional Contract Cleaning Services

Rising Construction Activities Across the Globe Leading to Adoption of Pressure Washer

Surge in Usage in Residential and Commercial Application

Growth in Vehicle Washing Industry

Prominent Vendors

Alfred Karcher

Nilfisk

Bosch

Briggs & Stratton

Other Prominent Vendors

Annovi Reverberi Group

STIHL

Generac Power Systems

Lavorwash

Alkota

Deere & Company

Snow Joe + Sun Joe

Stanley Black & Decker

IPC

Techtronic Industries (TTI)

Husqvarna

Koblenz

SIMONIZ

Koki Holdings

Makita

ANLU

Greenworks Tools

Mi-T-M Corporation

Northern Tool + Equipment

Vortex Industries

