Global coated steel market size to exhibit strong gains through 2027

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global coated steel market is anticipated to register an 4.4% CAGR growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. Increasing construction and infrastructure development activities are primarily driving the industry growth. Besides, advancements in galvanizing technology to better protect steel from corrosion are enhancing the industry outlook.





Proceeding further, a major part of the study involves a granular analysis of the market with respect to its various segments. Lastly, the competitive landscape section lays out a blueprint of the strategies deployed by major players to help new businesses as well as other industry partakers in making well-informed decisions.

Notably, steel is a highly versatile material that finds applications in various products and industries. Its innate ability to be coated with various treatments contributes to its durability and adaptability. Coating steel surfaces lend it improved resistance from wear and tear resistance, corrosion, and other external elements while simultaneously augmenting the aesthetics.

Market segmentation rundown

Based on product type, global coated steel market from metallic coated steel is further segmented into electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and others (galfan, galvalume & aluminized). The others segment is touted to progress at a CAGR of over 3.8% over the forecast period.

Considering the application spectrum, apart from appliances, automotive, building & construction, the others segment is expected to witness an uptick with a CAGR of 3.3% through 2027.

Regional overview

Latin America market is anticipated to garner strong returns in the upcoming years, with a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2017-2027.

Competitive landscape summary

JSW Steel Ltd., Severstal' PAO, SSAB AB, Baosteel Group, OJSC Novolipetsk Steel, Nippon Steel Corporation, JFE Steel Corporation, Voestalpine AG, Posco Holdings Inc., Essar Group, and ArcelorMittal are the major players influencing global coated steel business sphere.

The companies are focusing on new product development and innovations to elevate their standing in the marketplace. For instance, Nippon Steel Corporation in April 2021 launched its superior steel sheets named ZAM-EX to fulfill the surging demand for corrosion-resistant coated steel sheets in the solar power industry.

Citing another major development, Tata Steel in November 2020 launched its novel coated steel called Galvanova that caters to a wide range of applications across the home appliances, automotive, solar panel, and HVAC industries.

Global Coated Steel Market, by Type (Thousand Tons, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Metallic Coated Steel

Electrogalvanized

Hot-dip Galvanized

Others (Galfan, Galvalume & Aluminized)

Tinplate

Organic Coated Steel

Global Coated Steel Market, by Application (Thousand Tons, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Appliances

Building & Construction

Others

Global Coated Steel Market, by Region (Thousand Tons, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada





Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Russia





Asia Pacific

India

China

South Korea

Thailand

Vietnam

Japan





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

UAE

South Africa





Global Coated Steel Market Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Tata Steel Ltd.

Nucor Corporation

Kobe Steel Ltd.

China Steel Corporation

JSW Steel Ltd.

Severstal' PAO

SSAB AB

Baosteel Group

OJSC Novolipetsk Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation

JFE Steel Corporation

Voestalpine AG

Posco Holdings Inc.

Essar Group

ArcelorMittal

