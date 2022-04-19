Europe Digital Banking Market revenue to hit $2bn by 2026, says Graphical Research

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



As per a recent industry report put forward by Graphical Research, the Europe digital banking market is forecast to register its name in the billion-dollar fraternity down the line of seven years, by exceeding a revenue of USD 2 billion by 2026.





While digital banking has been trending since quite some time now, the demand for these services has magnified with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis as bank branches and call centers remain closed. In 2019, the Europe digital banking market held a valuation of more than $170 million and is anticipated to surge at a promising pace at a 5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Mobile Digital Banking Forecasts 2026” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1537/sample

The following top three trends have been defining the Europe digital banking market dynamics:

Corporate banking to dominate on account of demand from businesses

The corporate banking segment is projected to command a large chunk of the market over the forthcoming time, growing at a stable 5% CAGR between 2020 and 2026. Since several traditional banks have been switching to digital platforms of late, the Europe digital banking industry is expected to prosper in the wake of the COVID crisis. Numerous small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and businesses in general have been seeking financial aid from corporate banks in the form of extended credit and loans. Although corporate banks have been investing in CRM platforms since before the pandemic, they are now ramping up their operating models by implementing latest technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Transaction segment to exhibit exponential rise as contactless payments have been trending

Although the non-transaction segment claimed more than 5% of the total revenue of the Europe digital banking market in 2019, the transaction segment is expected to gain momentum rapidly over the projected period due to the growing utilization of mobile phones for e-transactions. Amidst the COVID pandemic, touchless payments are being made at point-of-sales (POS) and banks are augmenting their credit card limits.

To ensure faster and more convenient payouts, digital banking services across Europe have been forced to eliminate the need for physical authorization and PIN pads are increasingly being replaced by smartphones, which are the new POS terminals, where apps and web portals are ensuring smoother payment processing.

Request for customization of this report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1537/customize-this-report

U.K. to garner a significant share, driven by shift in consumer behavior

According to a recent research report by finder.com, a personal finance comparison website, nearly 1.4 million of the British customers do not intend to return to the bank branches even after the pandemic ends. This shift is not new since a decline in the number of bank branches has been observed since 2012, with over 25% of the branches closed. The shift in preferences has only intensified during the pandemic, with support from intuitive and easy-to-use digital banking apps, promoting the market growth.

Moreover, with the sprouting up of digital-only banks that charge lower fees along with higher interest rates might also lead to the expansion of the Europe digital banking market share over the forthcoming times.

Browse Related Report:

North America Digital Banking Market Forecast 2026 By Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking), By Service (Transactional [Cash Deposits & Withdrawals, Fund Transfers, Auto Debit/Auto Credit Services, Loans], Non-transactional [Information Security, Risk Management, Financial Planning, Stock Advisory]), Research Report, Country Outlook (U.S., Canada), COVID-19 Impact Statistics, Price Trends, Historic Data, Growth Prospects, Competitive Industry Share

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1869/north-america-digital-banking-market

Asia Pacific Digital Banking Market Size By Service (Transactional [Cash Deposits & Withdrawals, Fund Transfers, Auto-Debit/Auto-Credit Services, Loans], By Type (Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking), Non-Transactional [Information Security, Risk Management, Financial Planning, Stock Advisory]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020-2026

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/industry-insights/1544/asia-pacific-digital-banking-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.