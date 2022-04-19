Latin America Pet Insurance Market Is Expected to Generate $1.27 Billion by 2030: AMR

Portland, OR, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Latin America pet insurance market generated $0.28 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $1.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.



Increase in the number of veterinary centres, rising medical expenses in veterinary medicine, significant surge in the demand for pet policies, and growth in need for financial safety in cases of uncertainties are expected to drive the growth of the Latin America pet insurance market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of pet insurance policies is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, increase in government initiatives regarding pet insurance policies are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16261

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the Latin America pet insurance market, owing to the prevalence of lockdowns in various countries across region. Lockdowns led to the closure of majority of the diagnosis and veterinary centres during the pandemic due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by several government bodies.

However, the market is predicted to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Latin America pet insurance market based on policy coverage, animal type, sales channel and region.



Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 156 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16261

Based on policy coverage, the accident & illness segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering more than four-fifths of the total market. The accident only segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Latin America Pet Insurance Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16261?reqfor=covid

Based on animal type, the dogs segment held the majority share in 2020, holding more than two-thirds of the total market. The cats segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the agency segment held the lion’ share in 2020, garnering nearly two-thirds of the total market. The broker segment, on the other hand, is predicted cite the fastest CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period.

The key market players analyzed in the Latin America pet insurance market report include Ipet Insurance, Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC, Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC, Figo Pet Insurance LLC, Hartville Group, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) and Trupanion, Hartville Group, Nationwide, Pet Assure Corp., PetFirst.

Access AVENUE - A Subscription-Based Library (Premium On-Demand, Subscription-Based Pricing Model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.