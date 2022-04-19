Japan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2022 Featuring Paidy, Splitit, Sakuro Kanko, Air Trip, VIP Liner, J-Trip, & Adyen

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





BNPL payment in Japan is expected to grow by 68.8% on annual basis to reach US$ 12552.6 million in 2022.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Japan remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 28.2% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 7436.6 million in 2021 to reach US$ 55702.3 million by 2028.



In Japan, the buy now, pay later (BNPL) payment method has seen widespread adoption among consumers. The flexible payment solution grew primarily due to merchants and consumers seeking better ways to manage cash flow. As a flexible financing option, the adoption of the BNPL payment method is rising among millennials and Gen Z consumers in Japan.



Consumers from these demographics have increased their usage of BNPL products for online shopping over the last four to eight quarters in Japan. Consequently, the publisher maintains a robust growth outlook for the Japanese BNPL industry from the short to medium-term perspective.



The use for BNPL products surged in the travel segment in Q4 2021 in Japan



Apart from the rising use of BNPL products for completing fashion-related purchases, the usage of BNPL services also surged in the travel segment in Q4 2021 in the country.

According to the Q4 2021 Global BNPL Market Survey, the number of consumers who purchased airline tickets and coach tickets using BNPL products increased substantially during Q4 2021 in Japan.

Moreover, e-commerce platforms offering reservations for hotels, ferries, tours, and buses, using BNPL products recorded significant growth during this period.

The publisher expects the use of BNPL products to further increase in the travel category from the short to medium-term perspective in Japan. This will subsequently lead to more strategic partnerships between BNPL providers and travel-related offline and online businesses in the country over the next four to eight quarters.



New entrants in the BNPL sector expected to further intensify innovation and competition in Japan



With the growing adoption of BNPL products among consumers in Japan, new players are entering the deferred payment space to serve the rising demand in the country.

In November 2021, Smartpay, an all-in-one Japanese payment experience, announced that the firm is launching a BNPL product offering for consumers in the country. Underlining the growing need for BNPL products, the company mentioned that Japan has an e-commerce cart abandonment rate exceeding 80%, which is one of the highest in the world.

Notably, the Smartpay BNPL product is the first no-cost BNPL payment offering for consumers in Japan with credit cards. According to the firm, there are no sign-up fees, settlement fees, or interest fees. Consumers can make equal payments that are due in three installments spread over eight weeks.

Global BNPL firms are looking to expand their footprint in the Japanese BNPL market



As the short to medium-term growth story of the BNPL industry in Japan remains strong, global BNPL platforms are planning to expand their product offerings for consumers in the country.

In November 2021, Singapore-based BNPL firm, Pace, announced that the firm is planning to expand its footprint in the global market, including Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. The announcement comes after the firm raised US$40 million in funding in its Series A round. The funding round was led by Japan's Marubeni Ventures, South Korea's Atinum Partners, Taiwan's AppWorks, and Indonesia's Alpha JWC.

Founded in 2021, Pace is still a relatively new BNPL platform; however, it already has a presence in several markets, including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. The firm has a wide network of 3,000 point-of-sale merchants across the region. Apart from its expansion across Asia, the firm is planning to use the funding round to expand its technology and product development.

The publisher expects the competition and innovation to further intensify in the Japanese BNPL market with global companies are entering the Japanese BNPL market.



