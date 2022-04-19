Nanocoatings Global Market Outlook 2022-2032: Conductive Coatings Finding Wide Application in the Energy and Electronics Market

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Nanocoatings 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Nanocoatings are nanoscale thin-films that are applied to surfaces in order create or improve material properties such as corrosion protection, friction reduction, anti-fouling and anti-microbial properties, self-cleaning and a wide range of other functionalities.



The use of advanced, protective nanocoatings to mitigate bacteria, viruses, static, fouling and environmental damage is growing. Conductive coatings are also finding wide application in energy (mainly batteries) and electronics markets and making significant inroads in healthcare, filtration membrane and hygiene markets.



The Global Market for Nanocoatings 2022-2032 provides an analysis of market size and forecasts to 2032, all nanocoatings applications, growth prospects, market challenges, market trends and drivers, opportunities and profiles of 445 companies developing nanocoatings from start-ups to multinationals (mainly in Asia).



Types of nanocoatings covered include:

Anti-fingerprint nanocoatings

Anti-fog nanocoatings

Anti-microbial and anti-viral nanocoatings

Anti-corrosion nanocoatings

Abrasion & wear-resistant nanocoatings

Barrier nanocoatings

Anti-fouling and easy-clean nanocoatings

Self-cleaning nanocoatings

Photocatalytic nanocoatings

UV-resistant nanocoatings

Thermal barrier nanocoatings

Flame retardant nanocoatings

Anti-icing and de-icing nanocoatings

Anti-reflective nanocoatings

Self-healing nanocoatings

Shape memory nanocoatings

Market for nanocoatings covered include:

Aviation and aerospace (Thermal protection, Icing prevention, Conductive and anti-static, Corrosion resistant, Insect contamination)

Automotive (Anti-scratch nanocoatings, Conductive coatings, Hydrophobic and oleophobic, Anti-fof, Anti-corrosion, UV-resistance, Thermal barrier, Flame retardant, Anti-fingerprint , Anti-bacterial and Self-healing)

Buildings and construction (Antimicrobial and antiviral coatings in building interiors, Antimicrobial paint, Protective coatings for glass, concrete and other construction materials, Photocatalytic nano-TiO2 coatings, Anti-graffiti, UV-protection)

Consumer electronics (Transparent functional coatings, Anti-reflective coatings for displays, Waterproof coatings, Conductive nanocoatings and films, Anti-fingerprint, Anti-abrasion, Conductive, Self-healing consumer electronic device coatings)

Household care and lifestyle (Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, Antimicrobial, Food preparation and processing, Indoor pollutants and air quality)

Marine (Anti-corrosion, Abrasion resistance, Chemical resistance, Fouling control)

Medical and healthcare (Anti-fouling coatings, Anti-microbial, anti-viral and infection control, Omniphobic device coatings (e.g. hearing aids), Medical textiles, Nanosilver, Medical device coatings, Light activated Titanium dioxide nanocoatings)

Military and defence (Uniforms, Military equipment, Chemical and biological protection, Decontamination, Thermal barrier, EMI/ESD Shielding, Anti-reflection)

Packaging (Edible coatings, Barrier films, Anti-microbial, Biobased and active packaging)

Textiles and apparel (Protective textiles, UV-resistant textile coatings, Conductive coatings, Antimicrobial)

Energy (Wind energy, Solar, Anti-reflection, Gas turbine coatings 375)

Oil and gas (Anti-corrosion pipelines, Drilling)

Tools and machining

Anti-counterfeiting

Report contents include:

Production and synthesis methods

Market analysis by nanocoatings types and end-user markets

Industry collaborations and licensing agreements

Analysis of types of nanomaterials used in nanocoatings

Global revenues, historical and forecast to 2032, by type, end-user market and regional markets

451 company profiles. Companies profiled include Actnano, Advanced Materials JTJ, Bio-Gate, Delft IMP (Intensified Materials Production), EnvisionSQ, Forge Nano, Graphite Innovation Technologies, HeiQ Materials, HZO, Kastus, Nano One, Nanoski Finland, OrganoClick, P2i, Reactive Surfaces, SmartIR, Swift Coat, Tesla Nanocoatings, Zen Graphene Solutions etc.

Profiles include company description, products, target markets and contact details. Nanocoatings companies no longer trading are also covered

