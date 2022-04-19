Global Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market (2021 to 2026) - Government Investment in Space Agencies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market by Satellite Type (Small, Medium, Large satellites), Component (Cables, Connectors), Cable type, Conductor Material (Metal Alloys, Fibers), Insulation Type, Conductor Type and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The satellite cables and assemblies market is projected to grow from USD 210 million in 2021 to USD 560 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.7 %.

Based on satellite type, the large satellites segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.



Satellites that weigh >1,000 kg are termed large satellites. Government space agencies dominate the majority of the large satellite market. The heaviest artificial objects to reach lower earth orbit mainly include space stations and various upper stages of rockets. The increase in space platforms, deep space explorations are driving the usage of large satellites.



Based on component, the cables segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.



Cables are used in satellites that are increasingly being adopted in modern communication technologies, miniaturization, deep space exploration. The introduction of wireless satellite internet and development of miniature hardware systems are exploiting numerous opportunities in the field of satellite-enabled communication. Cables incorporate multiple layers of wires, insulation, and fillers, which limits heat dissipation.



Based on region, North America is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.



The US is a lucrative market for satellite cables and assemblies systems in the North America region. The US government is increasingly investing in advanced satellite technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication. The increasing investment on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the satellite cables and assemblies market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market

4.2 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Cable Type

4.3 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Component

4.4 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Satellite Type

4.5 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Conductor Material

4.6 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Insulation Type

4.7 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Launches of Small Satellites & Space Exploration Missions

5.2.1.2 Use of Fiber Cables to Reduce Weight of Satellites

5.2.1.3 Reducing Costs for High-Quality Flight and Ground Data Transfer

5.2.1.4 Higher Defense Budget of Developing Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Development and Maintenance Costs of Infrastructure to Support Satellite Wiring and Assemblies

5.2.2.2 Reduced Demand for Wires Due to Development and Advancement of Wireless Transmission

5.2.2.3 Complex Government Frameworks and Stringent Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Satellite Wiring Demand for Interconnect Solutions

5.2.3.2 Government Investment in Space Agencies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Space Debris

5.2.4.2 High Cost of Satellite Services

5.2.4.3 Lack of Qualified Workforce for Satellite Cables and Assembly Production

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market

5.4 Range/Scenarios

5.5 Value Chain Analysis of Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market

5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Satellite Cables and Assembly Manufacturers

5.7 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market Ecosystem

5.7.1 Prominent Companies

5.7.2 Private and Small Enterprises

5.7.3 Ecosystem

5.8 Operational Data

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.11 Trade Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Operating at Increasingly High Frequencies

6.2.2 Single Pair Ethernet (Spe)

6.2.3 Industry 4.0

6.2.4 Model-Based Engineering for Wire Harness Manufacturing

6.3 Technology Analysis

6.3.1 Carbon Nanotube Fibres

6.3.2 Fiber Optics

6.3.3 Swap -Size, Weight, and Power

6.4 Innovation & Patent Analysis

6.5 Impact of Megatrend

7 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Cable Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Round Cables

7.2.1 Round Cables Maximize Space with Smallest Cross-Section Area

7.3 Flat Cables

7.3.1 Flat Cables Allow Compact Design and Unique Shape

8 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cables

8.2.1 Flat Cables Allow Compact Design and Unique Shape

8.3 Connectors

8.3.1 High Voltage Connectors Meet Demand for Mission-Critical Satellite Communication

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Flex Circuits

9 Satellite Cables and Assemblies, by Conductor Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Metal Alloys

9.2.1 Rise in Use of Stainless Steel Alloys Due to High Quality and Corrosion Resistance

9.2.2 High Demand for Copper Alloys for Electrical Properties

9.3 Fibers

9.3.1 Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies for Space Flight Applications

10 Satellite Cables and Assemblies, by Insulation Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Thermoplastic

10.2.1 Reduced Weight and Improved Efficiency by Using Thermoplastic Material

10.3 Thermosetting

10.3.1 Thermosetting Material Widely Used in High-Temperature Applications

11 Satellite Cables and Assemblies, by Satellite Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Small Satellites

11.2.1 Wide Scope in Commercial Applications to Drive Demand

11.2.2 Use in Tactical Communication in Military Applications to Boost Demand

11.2.3 Cube Satellites

11.2.4 Key Focus on Developing 0.25-1U Cubesats for Communication to Fuel Demand

11.3 Medium Satellites

11.3.1 Increasing Demand for Earth Observation to Drive Demand for Medium Satellites

11.4 Large Satellites

11.4.1 Demand from Government Agencies to Raise Demand for Large Satellites

12 Satellite Cables and Assemblies, by Conductor Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Twisted Pair

12.2.1 Increased Demand for High-Resolution Cameras in Satellites for Space Observation to Drive Demand

12.2.2 Coaxial

12.2.2.1 Advancements in Technology Provide Efficient Miniaturized Communications Systems

12.2.3 Fibre Optics

12.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Fibre Optic Cables Reduces Satellite Weight and Boosts Demand

12.2.4 Shielded/ Jacketed

12.2.4.1 Reusable Satellite Launch Vehicles Expected to Increase Demand

13 Regional Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Company Overview

14.3 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market

14.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

14.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant

14.5.1 Stars

14.5.2 Emerging Leaders

14.5.3 Pervasive Companies

14.5.4 Participants

14.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant

14.6.1 Progressive Companies

14.6.2 Responsive Companies

14.6.3 Starting Blocks

14.6.4 Dynamic Companies

14.7 Competitive Scenario

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Key Players

15.2.1 Nexans Sa

15.2.2 Amphenol Corporation

15.2.3 Te Connectivity

15.2.4 Huber+Suhner

15.2.5 W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

15.2.6 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

15.2.7 Arrow Electronics, Inc.

15.2.8 Leoni Ag

15.2.9 Axon' Cable Sas

15.2.10 Prysmian Group

15.2.11 Eaton Corporation

15.2.12 Cicoil Flat Cables

15.2.13 Cinch Connectivity Solutions

15.2.14 Meggitt plc

15.2.15 Smiths Group plc

15.3 Startups/Smes

15.3.1 Latecoere Sa

15.3.2 Harbour Industries

15.3.3 Lemo Connectors

15.3.4 Airborn Connectors, Inc.

15.3.5 Glenair, Inc

15.3.6 Radiall

15.3.7 Sanghvi Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.

15.3.8 Rosenberger Group

15.3.9 Consolidated Electronic Wire & Cable Corp.

15.3.10 Flexco Microwave Inc.

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uigc99

Attachment