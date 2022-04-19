Global Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market (2021 to 2026) - Government Investment in Space Agencies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market by Satellite Type (Small, Medium, Large satellites), Component (Cables, Connectors), Cable type, Conductor Material (Metal Alloys, Fibers), Insulation Type, Conductor Type and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The satellite cables and assemblies market is projected to grow from USD 210 million in 2021 to USD 560 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.7 %.
Based on satellite type, the large satellites segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.
Satellites that weigh >1,000 kg are termed large satellites. Government space agencies dominate the majority of the large satellite market. The heaviest artificial objects to reach lower earth orbit mainly include space stations and various upper stages of rockets. The increase in space platforms, deep space explorations are driving the usage of large satellites.
Based on component, the cables segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.
Cables are used in satellites that are increasingly being adopted in modern communication technologies, miniaturization, deep space exploration. The introduction of wireless satellite internet and development of miniature hardware systems are exploiting numerous opportunities in the field of satellite-enabled communication. Cables incorporate multiple layers of wires, insulation, and fillers, which limits heat dissipation.
Based on region, North America is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.
The US is a lucrative market for satellite cables and assemblies systems in the North America region. The US government is increasingly investing in advanced satellite technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication. The increasing investment on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the satellite cables and assemblies market in North America.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market
4.2 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Cable Type
4.3 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Component
4.4 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Satellite Type
4.5 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Conductor Material
4.6 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Insulation Type
4.7 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Launches of Small Satellites & Space Exploration Missions
5.2.1.2 Use of Fiber Cables to Reduce Weight of Satellites
5.2.1.3 Reducing Costs for High-Quality Flight and Ground Data Transfer
5.2.1.4 Higher Defense Budget of Developing Countries
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Development and Maintenance Costs of Infrastructure to Support Satellite Wiring and Assemblies
5.2.2.2 Reduced Demand for Wires Due to Development and Advancement of Wireless Transmission
5.2.2.3 Complex Government Frameworks and Stringent Policies
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Satellite Wiring Demand for Interconnect Solutions
5.2.3.2 Government Investment in Space Agencies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Concerns Over Space Debris
5.2.4.2 High Cost of Satellite Services
5.2.4.3 Lack of Qualified Workforce for Satellite Cables and Assembly Production
5.3 COVID-19 Impact on Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market
5.4 Range/Scenarios
5.5 Value Chain Analysis of Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market
5.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
5.6.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Satellite Cables and Assembly Manufacturers
5.7 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market Ecosystem
5.7.1 Prominent Companies
5.7.2 Private and Small Enterprises
5.7.3 Ecosystem
5.8 Operational Data
5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.10 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
5.11 Trade Analysis
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technology Trends
6.2.1 Operating at Increasingly High Frequencies
6.2.2 Single Pair Ethernet (Spe)
6.2.3 Industry 4.0
6.2.4 Model-Based Engineering for Wire Harness Manufacturing
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.3.1 Carbon Nanotube Fibres
6.3.2 Fiber Optics
6.3.3 Swap -Size, Weight, and Power
6.4 Innovation & Patent Analysis
6.5 Impact of Megatrend
7 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Cable Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Round Cables
7.2.1 Round Cables Maximize Space with Smallest Cross-Section Area
7.3 Flat Cables
7.3.1 Flat Cables Allow Compact Design and Unique Shape
8 Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market, by Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cables
8.2.1 Flat Cables Allow Compact Design and Unique Shape
8.3 Connectors
8.3.1 High Voltage Connectors Meet Demand for Mission-Critical Satellite Communication
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Increasing Demand for Flex Circuits
9 Satellite Cables and Assemblies, by Conductor Material
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Metal Alloys
9.2.1 Rise in Use of Stainless Steel Alloys Due to High Quality and Corrosion Resistance
9.2.2 High Demand for Copper Alloys for Electrical Properties
9.3 Fibers
9.3.1 Fiber Optic Cable Assemblies for Space Flight Applications
10 Satellite Cables and Assemblies, by Insulation Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Thermoplastic
10.2.1 Reduced Weight and Improved Efficiency by Using Thermoplastic Material
10.3 Thermosetting
10.3.1 Thermosetting Material Widely Used in High-Temperature Applications
11 Satellite Cables and Assemblies, by Satellite Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Small Satellites
11.2.1 Wide Scope in Commercial Applications to Drive Demand
11.2.2 Use in Tactical Communication in Military Applications to Boost Demand
11.2.3 Cube Satellites
11.2.4 Key Focus on Developing 0.25-1U Cubesats for Communication to Fuel Demand
11.3 Medium Satellites
11.3.1 Increasing Demand for Earth Observation to Drive Demand for Medium Satellites
11.4 Large Satellites
11.4.1 Demand from Government Agencies to Raise Demand for Large Satellites
12 Satellite Cables and Assemblies, by Conductor Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Twisted Pair
12.2.1 Increased Demand for High-Resolution Cameras in Satellites for Space Observation to Drive Demand
12.2.2 Coaxial
12.2.2.1 Advancements in Technology Provide Efficient Miniaturized Communications Systems
12.2.3 Fibre Optics
12.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Fibre Optic Cables Reduces Satellite Weight and Boosts Demand
12.2.4 Shielded/ Jacketed
12.2.4.1 Reusable Satellite Launch Vehicles Expected to Increase Demand
13 Regional Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Company Overview
14.3 Ranking Analysis of Key Players in Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market
14.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis
14.5 Competitive Evaluation Quadrant
14.5.1 Stars
14.5.2 Emerging Leaders
14.5.3 Pervasive Companies
14.5.4 Participants
14.6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Quadrant
14.6.1 Progressive Companies
14.6.2 Responsive Companies
14.6.3 Starting Blocks
14.6.4 Dynamic Companies
14.7 Competitive Scenario
15 Company Profiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Key Players
15.2.1 Nexans Sa
15.2.2 Amphenol Corporation
15.2.3 Te Connectivity
15.2.4 Huber+Suhner
15.2.5 W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
15.2.6 Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
15.2.7 Arrow Electronics, Inc.
15.2.8 Leoni Ag
15.2.9 Axon' Cable Sas
15.2.10 Prysmian Group
15.2.11 Eaton Corporation
15.2.12 Cicoil Flat Cables
15.2.13 Cinch Connectivity Solutions
15.2.14 Meggitt plc
15.2.15 Smiths Group plc
15.3 Startups/Smes
15.3.1 Latecoere Sa
15.3.2 Harbour Industries
15.3.3 Lemo Connectors
15.3.4 Airborn Connectors, Inc.
15.3.5 Glenair, Inc
15.3.6 Radiall
15.3.7 Sanghvi Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.
15.3.8 Rosenberger Group
15.3.9 Consolidated Electronic Wire & Cable Corp.
15.3.10 Flexco Microwave Inc.
16 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uigc99
Attachment