Denmark Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2022-2026: Market is Forecast to Grow by an Average of 5,000 m2 Per Annum

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are over forty third-party Data Centre facilities in Denmark.



There has been significant investment by Hyperscale Data Centres, including Apple, Facebook and Google in Denmark, attracted by low-cost renewable energy. New space is being added by Norwegian Data Centre Provider Bulk Infrastructure - with the provider entering the Danish market with a facility located at subsea cable landing point to act as a content hub.



Denmark Data centre locations is spread across the country with only under thirty percent in the capital. The Data Centre Market is forecast to grow by an average of 5,000 m2 per annum.



New subsea cable systems are to be laid from North America to Esbjerg (and also to Norway) which will also increase transatlantic connectivity.

About the Danish Data Centre Market Report

The key third party Data Centre Providers and Facilities

Data Centre raised floor space forecast from 2022 to 2026

DCCP (Data Centre Customer Power) forecast from 2022 to 2026

Data Centre Power Costs (in per kWH)

Data Centre geographical city clusters

Data Centre Pricing forecast from 2022 to 2026 (in rack space, m2 & p/ kW rentals)

Public Cloud and Data Centre Revenues - 2022 to 2026

The key Data Centre Trends & Data Centre Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Acquisitions/Mergers 2019 to to-date

Data Centre Development in Denmark

Summary Box - Denmark Data Centre Summary

Data Centre third-party Data Centre Providers and Facilities in Denmark

Key Danish Data Centre Provider Profiles

Danish Data Centre raised floor space forecast - in m2 (2022 to 2026)

Danish Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) forecast - in MW (2022 to 2026)

Danish Data Centre Power Costs - in Euro per kWH

The Key Danish Data Centre Clusters

Danish Data Centre Pricing Forecast - in rack space, m2 space & per kW rentals (2022 to 2026)

Danish Data Centre Revenues Forecast - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

Danish Public Cloud Revenues - in millions of Euro per annum (2022 to 2026)

The Key Trends in the Danish Data Centre Market

Danish Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Apple

Facebook

Google

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kb0pme

Attachment