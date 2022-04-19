Quantum computing market size to witness a substantial growth rate through 2028

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, Quantum Computing Market size is growing at over 30% CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Growing product demand across various applications, burgeoning necessity to solve complex problems, and ever-increasing data generation which needs to be processed are the key actors fueling global quantum computing market.





Apart from this, the research literature highlights historic as well as current statistics pertaining to growth rate, revenue amassed, and future outlook. A comprehensive segmental analysis as well as an overview of competitive landscape of the industry are also provided so that the readers can enjoy an edge in terms of understanding market behavior and gather maximum profits.

Notably, quantum computers are faster at processing humongous data than traditional computers, thereby making them a viable option across different sectors. Increased government expenditure on quantum computing solutions is stimulating the industry expansion as well.

Despite the positive industry outlook, concerns associated with high energy consumption, and lack of technical expertise may inhibit the growth trajectory of the market in the upcoming years.

Segmental overview: -

From the application perspective, the sampling sub-segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 25% during the assessment timeframe, attributable to widespread product uptake in sampling services.

Speaking of end user scope, the government sub-segment captured a market share of around 5% in 2020 and is expected to witness an upward trend in the forthcoming years, creditable to proliferation of quantum computing solutions in the sector.

Meanwhile, the energy sector is expected to progress at a notable CAGR of 25% during the forecast timeline, owing to penetration of quantum computing in oil & gas production.

Regional outlook analysis: -

From a regional frame of reference, Latin America is a major contributor to the overall industry share, progressing at a CAGR of 30% through 2028, on the back of increasing infrastructural expansion in the region.

On the other hand, Middle East & Africa quantum computing market is likely to amass a substantial valuation and record a CAGR of 30% in the foreseeable future, attributable to surging government expenditure in the field.

Competitive framework summary: -

The competitive terrain of this industry is majorly influenced by key players such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Cambridge Quantum Computing Company, Qbit Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Systems Inc., Xanadu Quantum Technologies, and Q-CTRL among others.

These companies are undertaking various partnership deals, acquisitions and mergers, while directing efforts to improve their production capacity to maintain a strong foothold over market dynamics.

For instance, in October 2021, Amazon Web Services Inc., a cloud computing giant, agreed to be partner with California Institute of Technology to expand its operations and build a new center for quantum computing in California with the aim to revolutionize machine learning, sustainability practices, data security, and drug development among others.

Quantum Computing Market, by Component (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Service

Software

Quantum Computing Market, by Application (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Sampling

Optimization

Machine Learning

Simulation

Others

Quantum Computing Market, by Deployment Model (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

On- premises

Cloud

Quantum Computing Market, by End -User (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Healthcare

Chemical

Government

Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

BFSI

Others

Quantum Computing Market, by Region (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

Russia

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Latin America

Argentina

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Quantum Computing Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2017-2028)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

Cambridge Quantum Computing Company

Qbit Technologies Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Rigetti Computing

D-Wave Systems Inc.

Xanadu Quantum Technologies

Q-CTRL

Honeywell International Inc.

VeriQloud

Riverlane

QC Ware Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Accenture plc

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Quantum Circuits Inc.

Zapata Computing Inc.

1QB Information Technologies Inc.

