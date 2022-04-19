DAC Bridges the Brand Reputation Gap With Survey of Nearly 900 Marketing Executives

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAC's recent study of reputation management from nearly 900 marketing executives worldwide revealed 71 per cent of marketers are concerned with managing their brand's reputation in today's digital advertising and social media environment. Alarmingly, 50 per cent of those brands aren't actively executing a reputation management program.

"Reputation management is now one of digital's most critical disciplines, but most organizations are struggling to get it right. The importance that consumers place on online brand reputation is extremely high, and ratings and reviews can be a significant driver for business revenue," said Nasser Sahlool, DAC's Senior Vice President of Strategy.

As a leader in digital performance marketing, DAC defines online reputation management as the monitoring of user generated content in the form of product, location, and brand reviews, as well as using customer feedback to try to solve problems and promote positive sentiment for brands. Successful programs include ratings and reviews on search and social media platforms, marketplaces such as Amazon, industry-specific platforms such as Tripadvisor and brand websites.

For all the elements of a holistic reputation management strategy, respondents were most challenged by the inability to measure impact of a reputation management program and found themselves lacking the necessary flexibility and agility to properly execute reputation management. Beyond these challenges, the findings showed:

67 per cent of respondents find it challenging to hire with the reputation management experience needed

Respondents indicated that turning customers into brand advocates is a desired outcome for a reputation management program, but over 40 per cent of respondents are not actively doing this

Brick-and-mortar marketing remains ever-important, with 82 per cent of respondents placing importance on marketing their physical locations over the next three years

These challenges show up in capability and executional gaps as they relate to the utilization of technology platforms built to support reputation management. For example, while 64 per cent say that it would be very useful for them to monitor and manage reviews across all major online review sites, including Google, Yelp, Facebook, TripAdvisor, etc., only 59 per cent do so.

"Marketers instinctively understand the potential negative impacts of not actively managing online reputation, but what is often overlooked are the considerable positive strategic implications of this work," added Sahlool. "Applying data science, strategic insights, operational rigor, content, and technology can fundamentally improve business outcomes. DAC is here to meet our clients wherever they are on their reputation management journey."

The survey findings can be accessed here.

DAC GROUP

Headquartered in Toronto, DAC is a leading global digital performance agency helping marketers connect with consumers from enterprise right down to the hyper-local level since 1972. DAC is passionate about helping businesses build, maintain, and optimize their online presence leveraging internal expertise in everything from content strategy, UX and creative storytelling, to paid media, SEO, and analytic insight to drive performance and nurture loyalty. DAC's mission is to drive transformational client growth by amplifying brands to audiences on their digital customer journeys, no matter where they are. DAC has offices in Toronto, London, New York, Chicago, Paris, Madrid, Vancouver, Montreal, Edinburgh, Munich, Rochester and Louisville. To learn more about how DAC can help drive digital performance, visit dacgroup.com and to join our team visit dacgroup.com/careers. To get in touch, please contact hello@dacgroup.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Reputation management findings





67% of marketing executives find it challenging to identify and hire people with reputation management experience









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment