One Identity Builds Upon Partner Program Growth with Focus on Partner Needs, Partner Business Model Development

Nearly 60 percent of FY2022 (ended January 31) global field bookings linked to channel, highlighting demand for identity-centered security to address the virtual workforce



One Identity Partner Circle Program added 600+ new partners in FY2022, including more than 450 through acquisition of OneLogin

Partner program enhancements address cloud needs and incorporate new Identity and Access Management offerings



ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Identity , a leader in unified identity security, today announced that its One Identity Partner Circle Program achieved exceptional results during the recently ended fiscal year as evidenced by 80% of global company sales linked to the channel (fiscal year 2022 ended January 31). Other milestones include the addition of more than 600 new partners driven by the recent acquisition of OneLogin and the growth of new partner resources and training classes.

For many organizations, the ever-evolving cybersecurity threat landscape has changed priorities and the way they conduct business. Identity security has now become top-of-mind, with 95% of organizations stating that they have challenges managing identities. As business leaders search out ways to protect their assets and combat identity sprawl, One Identity is helping partners through improved training and partner assets.

“Enhanced relationships with our partnerships have yielded increased commitment and rapid channel growth,” said Andrew Clarke, Global Head of Channel and Alliances at One Identity. “Our goal with the program is to really understand our partners' go-to-market strategy and what they need to increase self-sufficiency. By focusing on first-hand feedback from our partners, we’ve been able to offer new resources and training to increase our channel momentum and help our partners adopt the business development models they need to help customers secure the rapid proliferation of identities.”

The momentum and growth of One Identity’s Partner Circle Program comes on the heels of One Identity’s fifth consecutive year of being recognized with a 5-star rating in CRN’s Partner Program Guide , and Andrew Clarke’s recognition as a 2022 CRN Channel Chief . To learn more about the One Identity Partner Circle program, please visit: https://www.oneidentity.com/partners/.



Combating Identity Sprawl in the Channel

One Identity also announced new program enhancements to further accelerate channel growth. The One Identity Partner Circle Program is a flexible, multi-tiered program that delivers tools and resources for system integrators, value-added resellers, global alliances and technology alliances, to sell and deploy One Identity’s Unified Identity Security Platform . With a focus on improved partner assets and the overall partner journey via partner business model development, the program has evolved to enable One Identity partners to embrace the wider One Identity portfolio. Program enhancements include:

Better orchestration of the partner journey: Based on advisory board feedback and partner survey results, One Identity has introduced new offerings to increase the effectiveness of resources and training based on how partners speak with customers. By leveraging new channels for partner communication – such as News on Demand or One Identity Partner PULSE – One Identity has given partners the relevant news, new product updates and learning opportunities to help them strengthen their pre- and post-sales capabilities.

Based on advisory board feedback and partner survey results, One Identity has introduced new offerings to increase the effectiveness of resources and training based on how partners speak with customers. By leveraging new channels for partner communication – such as News on Demand or One Identity Partner PULSE – One Identity has given partners the relevant news, new product updates and learning opportunities to help them strengthen their pre- and post-sales capabilities. Improved awareness of a cloud-adoption model : With customers’ increasing demand for cloud-based solutions, One Identity introduced new capabilities to align to the needs of service providers – especially the 255 new managed security service providers that joined the program. Through improved training and instruction to provide self-sufficiency on set-up and deployment, partners were able to widen their portfolio to meet customers' new cloud needs.

: With customers’ increasing demand for cloud-based solutions, One Identity introduced new capabilities to align to the needs of service providers – especially the 255 new managed security service providers that joined the program. Through improved training and instruction to provide self-sufficiency on set-up and deployment, partners were able to widen their portfolio to meet customers' new cloud needs. Expanding Identity and Access Management (IAM) Offerings : The program broadened its IAM capabilities to help partners provide a unified approach to identity security. Following One Identity’s acquisition of OneLogin in October 2021, it offered new accreditations and technical training for OneLogin products, which attracted 155 partners looking to expand their IAM sales capabilities.

: The program broadened its IAM capabilities to help partners provide a unified approach to identity security. Following One Identity’s of OneLogin in October 2021, it offered new accreditations and technical training for OneLogin products, which attracted 155 partners looking to expand their IAM sales capabilities. Recognition of Partner Success: One Identity acknowledged the top-performing partners through Partner of the Year awards including: Accenture/ Avanade (Partner and Service Provider of the Year), Microsoft (Strategic Alliance Partner of the Year), SHI (Solution Provider of the Year), and more.

Leveraging the Program to Grow Strategic Partnerships

The benefits of One Identity’s strengthened offerings can be seen through the expansion of strategic partnerships over the last year, such as the growth of its relationship with Avanade , the leading Microsoft solutions provider. Over the past 21 years, Avanade has had a strong relationship with Quest, One Identity’s parent company. Avanade recently agreed to a multi-year go-to-market agreement with One Identity given the synergies the two entities see among their customers.

“To Avanade, One Identity is more than a partner program; they’re a resource and friend that’s helped us develop a future-first identity management model to help secure our customers and their business,” said Brandon Nolan, Global Digital Identity Lead at Avanade.

“At Avanade, protecting the trust of every individual and organization through the power of people and Microsoft is at the heart of everything we do. To deliver on our commitment, it requires market-leading capabilities, deep industry expertise and an end-to-end approach to design and deliver robust security solutions. We look forward to our growing relationship with One Identity to create a secure digital environment for our clients globally,” said Rajiv Sagar, Avanade’s Global Cybersecurity Lead.



A Microsoft expert, Avanade leverages One Identity’s strength in Active Directory and Azure Active Directory-centric identity and digital security to help new and existing customers. The expanded partnership will provide joint engagement and mutual support of sales activities, product training for Avanade's sales, pre-sales and technical teams and technical services to support its growth of new and existing clients.

About One Identity