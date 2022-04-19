StarChase Provides United Kingdom Agencies with GPS Tracking Solutions

Virginia Beach, VA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarChase, LLC, a patented GPS technology company in the law enforcement and defense markets, is pleased to announce an exclusive, in-country distribution partnership with UK-based GMK Ltd.

This collaboration expands GMK’s product portfolio whilst increasing StarChase’s global footprint. Both companies rely upon a consultative approach, coupled with best-in-class service and technical support. GMK is dedicated to supplying world-renowned technology to agencies in the United Kingdom.

StarChase’s proprietary pursuit management de-escalation tools are designed to mitigate risk, while delivering real-time intelligence and critical incident management to first responders. This alliance strengthens both company’s commitment and mission to protect communities and public safety personnel.

"Regardless of our agencies' location, providing life-saving products and services is a top priority. Working in unison with our in-country GMK distributor, Adam Shorter’s team assures that our UK agencies will receive expert in-country care and support. We are proud to be a part of the United Kingdom policing efforts dedicated to risk reduction and safer communities. I’m pleased to see this collaboration grow", said Trevor Fischbach, President of StarChase.

Surrey and Sussex Police were part of the trial of new technology to address the pressure on police drivers in high-risk pursuits, with an aim to reduce the danger to the public exposed to those who have total disregard for public safety.

Surrey and Sussex have deployed StarChase multiple times in the past six months, nine of which stopped the pursuit from developing.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder of Surrey Sussex RPU said, “We have appreciated the opportunity to be part of a new approach to reducing the risk of harm to the public during pursuits and although advanced police drivers are highly trained with continuous professional development, any new technology available to the officers to reduce the potential of a pursuit is welcomed”.

About GMK Ltd:

GMK Ltd is a leading supplier of firearms and related tactical products into the UK Police, Emergency Services, and Ministry of Defence (MoD). GMK Ltd is part of the specialized Beretta Defence Technologies (BDT) Division, whose core value is to be seen as a one-stop solution provider.

About StarChase:

StarChase provides multiple GPS technology solutions to public safety and government agencies worldwide. Our technology is a trusted resource for domestic and international agencies for managing high-risk events, surveillance, real-time situational awareness, and improved community safety. StarChase is a privately held, US based company headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

