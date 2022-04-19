Protein market size for animal feed application to record 4.5% CAGR through 2027

Pune, India, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that surging industrial livestock production around the world, as well as rising demand for milk, eggs, meat, and other livestock products are the major growth determinants for protein market for animal feed application.





The study boasts of vast historical data as well as latest updates on the various market segmentations based on product terrain and application spectrum, to identify avenues for business expansion. It also offers verifiable projections pertaining to the share, sizes, and growth rate of the major geographies in the industry over the forecast timeline, along with the detailed profile of leading players that are affecting the market dynamics.

Notably, adequate protein supplementation in animal feed has been demonstrated to have a variety of health benefits, including reduced risk of cardiovascular and liver disorders, cholestasis prevention, and improved digestive health & immunity.

Market segment overview:

Based on product terrain, the animal feed protein ingredients segment is anticipated to record 6% CAGR over the forecast duration.

In terms of application, the swine segment is expected to hold 20% revenue share by 2027. Whereas the pet food segment is projected to amass a valuation of USD 14 billion by the end of forecast timeline. The equine segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 3.5% over the analysis timeframe. And the others segment, including birds, ruminants, and camels, is estimated to observe steady growth over the forecast timeline.

Regional scope:

Regionally, Latin America protein industry for animal feed application holds 9% revenue share at present and is projected to grow at a rapid rate over 2021-2027. Whereas Middle East & Africa market is slated to grow substantially over the analysis timeframe, owing to rising intake of fish & fish products, combined with the restricted availability of marine feed resources, and mass production in the region.

Competitive dashboard:

CJ Selecta, Imcopa Food Ingredients B.V., Evershining Ingredient Co. Ltd, Nutraferma LLC, Cargill Inc., Scoular Company, Crescent Biotech, Sojaprotein, Titan Bio-Tech Ltd., AB Mauri India Pvt. Ltd, Lallemand Inc., Calysta Inc., Kerry Group plc, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Ÿnsect, InnovaFeed SAS, Darling Ingredients Inc., AgriProtein Gmbh, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company, Hamlet Protein A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Deep Branch Biotechnology Ltd., Nordic Soya Oy, CHS Inc., and Unibio Group are the leading players in protein market for animal feed application.

Protein Market for Animal Feed Application, by Product Sub-Segments (Value, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Animal Protein

Alternative Protein

Plant Protein

Animal Feed Protein Ingredients

Protein Market for Animal Feed Application, by Application Sub-Segments (Value, USD Million, 2016-2027)

Cattle

Aquaculture

Swine

Pet Food

Equine

Poultry

Others

Protein Market for Animal Feed Application, Geographical Fragmentation (Value, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Spain

Italy

France

Germany

Russia

Netherlands

Belgium

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Protein Market for Animal Feed Application, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2016-2027)

CJ Selecta

Imcopa Food Ingredients B.V.

Evershining Ingredient Co. Ltd.

Nutraferma LLC

Cargill Inc.

Scoular Company

Crescent Biotech

Sojaprotein

Titan Bio-Tech Ltd.

Ab Mauri India Pvt. Ltd.

Lallemand Inc.

Calysta Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd

Ÿnsect

InnovaFeed SAS

Darling Ingredients Inc.

AgriProtein Gmbh

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Hamlet Protein A/S

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Deep Branch Biotechnology

Nordic Soya Oy

CHS Inc.

Unibio Group

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market definitions

1.2 Base estimates & working (Animal feed protein ingredients market)

1.2.1 Forecast calculations

1.3 Data Sources

1.3.1 Primary

1.3.2 Secondary

1.3.2.1 Paid Sources

1.3.2.2 Public Sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Protein market for animal feed application industry 360 degree synopsis, 2016 - 2027

2.1.1 Business Trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Application trends

Chapter 3 Protein Market For Animal Feed Application Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 overview on world economy

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Raw material trends

3.4.1 Soybean

3.4.2 Cottonseed

3.4.3 Rapeseed

3.4.4 Sunflower seed

3.4.5 Copra

3.4.6 Oil seed meal

3.4.7 Comparative values of oilseed meals

3.4.8 Fish waste/ by products

3.4.9 Fish meal

3.5 Nutritive composition of different non-ruminant processed animal protein

3.6 Maximum inclusion rate of oilseed meals in livestock diets

Chapter 4 Protein Market for Animal Feed Livestock, By Product

4.1 Key product trends

4.2 Plant Protein

4.2.1 Global plant protein market for animal feed livestock estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Global plant protein market for animal feed livestock estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.3 Global plant protein market for animal feed livestock estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.4 Global plant protein market for animal feed livestock estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2027 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 Animal Protein

4.3.1 Global animal protein market for animal feed livestock estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Global animal protein market for animal feed livestock estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.3 Global animal protein market for animal feed livestock estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.4 Global animal protein market for animal feed livestock estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2027 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4 Alternative Protein

4.4.1 Global alternative protein market for animal feed livestock estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2027 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Global alternative protein market for animal feed livestock estimates and forecast, by type, 2016 - 2027, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4.3 Global alternative protein market for animal feed livestock estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 - 2027 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Protein Market for Animal Feed Application, By Region





