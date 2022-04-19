Global Commercial Drones Market Report 2022-2031 - Focus on Surveillance & Monitoring, Filming & Photography, Inspection & Maintenance, Mapping & Surveying, & Precision Agriculture

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Drones Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new study on the global commercial drones market has been published by the author. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global commercial drones market across the globe. This study offers valuable information about the global commercial drones market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analyses, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), are elucidated in this study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret quantitative growth aspects of the global commercial drones market during the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on business strategies of leading market players is also featured in this study on the global commercial drones market. This can help readers understand principal factors to foresee growth in the global commercial drones market.

In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the global commercial drones market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered in this Commercial Drones Market Study

What are the key factors influencing the commercial drones market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global commercial drones market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the future scope and current trends in technologies of the global commercial drones market?

What is the revenue of the global commercial drones market based on segments?

Which key strategies are used by top players of the global commercial drones market?

Which are the leading companies in the global commercial drones market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.9. Global Commercial Drones Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017 - 2031

5.9.1. Market Value Projections (US$ Bn)

5.9.2. Market Volume Projections (Million Units)



6. Global Commercial Drones Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

6.1. Global Commercial Drones Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units), By Type, 2017 - 2031

6.1.1. Multi-rotor drones

6.1.2. Single rotor drones

6.1.3. Fixed winged drones

6.1.4. Hybrid drones

6.1.5. Others

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Type



7. Global Commercial Drones Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

7.1. Global Commercial Drones Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units), By Application, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. Surveillance & Monitoring

7.1.2. Filming & Photography

7.1.3. Inspection & Maintenance

7.1.4. Mapping & Surveying

7.1.5. Precision Agriculture

7.1.6. Others

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Application



8. Global Commercial Drones Market Analysis and Forecast, Region

8.1. Global Commercial Drones Market Size (US$ Bn and Million Units), By Region, 2017 - 2031

8.1.1. North America

8.1.2. Europe

8.1.3. Asia Pacific

8.1.4. Middle East & Africa

8.1.5. South America

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Region

Competition Landscape

Parrot S.A.

Aurora Flight

Denel SOC Ltd.

DJI Innovations

Draganfly

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Yuneec International

General Dynamics Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ere99r

Attachment