The Pallet Market is expected to grow by $ 902.81 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period

Our report on the pallet market in India provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing manufacturing industry in India, growth of the e-commerce industry in India, and growth of containerization in India.

The pallet market in India analysis includes material and end-user segments.



The pallet market in India is segmented as below:

By Material

• Wood

• Plastic

• Metal

• Corrugated paper



By End-user

• Food and beverages

• Chemicals and pharmaceuticals

• Retail

• Construction

• Others



This study identifies the adoption of reusable pallets as one of the prime reasons driving the pallet market growth in India during the next few years. Also, the emergence of pallet pooling and the rising popularity of pallet tracking technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pallet market vendors in India that include AKS Packaging Solutions Ind., Aristoplast Products Pvt. Ltd., B. D. Industries India Pvt. Ltd., Brambles Ltd., CABKA Group GmbH, DNA Packaging Systems, Dollpast Machinery Inc., Ergen Plastic Industries, Gee Enterprises, Greif Inc., ImPakt Packaging, LEAP India Pvt. Ltd., Mah Sing Group Berhad, Nefab AB, Nilkamal Ltd., Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd., The Supreme Industries Ltd., ONRACKS TMTE Metal Tech Pvt Ltd, and Giraffe Storage Solutions. Also, the pallet market in India analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

