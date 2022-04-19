The Global Packaged Turmeric-based Beverages Market is expected to grow by $ 446.08 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaged Turmeric-based Beverages Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483136/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on packaged turmeric-based beverages market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of turmeric, an increase in demand due to organized retailing, and a rise in the number of product launches.

The packaged turmeric-based beverages market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The packaged turmeric-based beverages market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Health and wellness

• Pharmaceutical



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for vegan, and sugar-free turmeric-based beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged turmeric-based beverages market growth during the next few years. Also, sugar-free turmeric-based beverages, rise in online retailing, and rising demand for organic turmeric-based beverages will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on packaged turmeric-based beverages market covers the following areas:

• Packaged turmeric-based beverages market sizing

• Packaged turmeric-based beverages market forecast

• Packaged turmeric-based beverages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged turmeric-based beverages market vendors that include Alvita Tea, Bigelow Tea Co., Buddha Teas, Diaspora Co., Gaia Herbs Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, House Foods Group Inc., Keliff’s, Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Numi Inc., ORGANIC INDIA Pvt. Ltd., Rishi Tea and Botanicals, Senso Foods Pvt Ltd., The Turmeric Co., Traditional Medicinals, Unilever PLC, Vahdam Teas Pvt. Ltd., and Yamang Bukid Healthy Products Inc. Also, the packaged turmeric-based beverages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483136/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________