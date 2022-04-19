Worldwide Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Industry to 2027 - Featuring Simoco Wireless Solutions, Airbus and Motorola Solutions Among Others

Dublin, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware and Software), By Device, By Modes of Operation, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System Market size is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 16.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



The Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) system was designed in order to meet the requirement of professional mobile radio (PMR), walkie-talkies as well as public access mobile radio (PAMR). The TETRA standard was created with a range of conventional PMR user organizations in mind, including public safety, transportation, military, utilities, government, PAMR, commercial, and the oil and gas industry. It contains a lot of safety and emergency features. Its scalable architecture enables implementation in networks ranging from single-site local area coverage to multiple-site nationwide coverage.



With four different channels over one radio carrier and 25 kHz spacing across carriers, TETRA utilizes time-division multiple access (TDMA). It is possible to use both point-to-points as well as point-to-multipoint transfer. The standard also includes digital data transmission, however at a modest data rate. TETRA Mobile Stations (MS) can interact via switching and management infrastructure (SwMI) made up of TETRA base stations in direct-mode operation (DMO) or trunked-mode operation (TMO) (TBS). DMO includes the ability to use a sequence of one or multiple TETRA terminals as relays, in addition to permitting direct communications in instances where network coverage is not available. This feature is referred as a DMO gateway from DMO to TMO or a DMO repeater from DMO to DMO.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic provoked the imposition of strict lockdown laws in several countries, causing delays in the import and export of Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA) System equipment. Both consumers and the market have been harmed by COVID-19. To minimize the spread of COVID-19 among persons, electronic manufacturing hubs were temporarily shut down. This factor had a significant impact on the terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) system market's supply chain, resulting in a scarcity of materials, components, and final products in the market.



Due to a lack of company continuity, revenue and shareholder returns have suffered considerable declines, resulting in financial disruptions to the market. Moreover, the market for terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) systems is also hampered by a significant drop in infrastructure construction and installation projects.



Market Growth Factors:

The enhanced voice quality of the TETRA system

Clarity, distortion, noise, and end-to-end transmission delay are all features of speech quality. Due to the fact that PMR or professional mobile radio, is a narrow spectral wireless technology, low bit rate voice coder/decoders (Codecs) with a bit rate of around 4kbits/s are often used to convert voice signals into a digital code for transmission, and then to convert the digital code into a representation of the original voice signal at the receiving end. The specific qualities of voice quality can vary depending on the type of codec utilized. All codecs should deliver continual high-quality voice communications throughout the service region, regardless of the strength of the RF signal.



Better radio frequency coverage

The emitted RF power and receiver sensitivity, as well as the propagation properties of the radio frequency in use, define the extent of RF coverage. The variation in RF coverage performance between analog and digital should be negligible if these determining criteria are the same. The way receiver sensitivity is specified in analog differs from how it is specified in digital. The RF signal level required to create a 20dB signal-to-noise ratio is the acknowledged method of specifying analog receiver sensitivity, whereas the RF signal level at which a specified Bit Error Rate (BER) is displayed is the acceptable method of specifying digital receiver sensitivity.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

The increased cost of the service

Due to the fact that TETRA was developed in order to address the PAMR market with every possible function, complexity and development costs appeared as the most significant contributions to the higher cost of the final product. Multiple user interactions in a TETRA infrastructure necessitate fast and specialized switch nodes which are costly. The number of sites necessary to cover the same area as an existing analog system could be two or more times than that. With a set cost of site rent, maintenance, frequency license, and backbone links, more sites necessitate a larger initial investment. Liner modulation necessitates the use of expensive technology.

