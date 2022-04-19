The Global UPS Battery Market is expected to grow by $ 2.11 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445205/?utm_source=GNW

11 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period. Our report on the UPS battery market for data center industry market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the adoption of modular UPS systems, growing awareness about green facilities, and increasing electricity prices.

The ups battery market for data center industry market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The ups battery market for the data center industry market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Lead-acid battery

• Lithium-ion battery



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in data center construction as one of the prime reasons driving the ups battery market for data center industry market growth during the next few years. Also, increased construction of colocation facilities with 2N power redundancy, and growing use of lithium-ion ups systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the UPS battery market for the data center industry market covers the following areas:

• Ups battery market for data center industry market sizing

• Ups battery market for data center industry market forecast

• Ups battery market for data center industry market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ups battery market for data center industry market vendors that include Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, ETERNITY TECHNOLOGIES FZ LLC, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., FIAMM Energy Technology Spa, First National Battery, Fullriver Battery, GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Lithium Werks, Saft Groupe SAS, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and MIDAC SpA. Also, the ups battery market for data center industry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

