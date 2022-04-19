The Global Roofing Chemicals Market is expected to grow by $ 50.63 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roofing Chemicals Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439260/?utm_source=GNW

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the roofing chemicals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing need for thermal management in buildings, high demand for bitumen coating, and rising construction activities in developing nations.

The roofing chemicals market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The roofing chemicals market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Asphalt

• Acrylic resin

• Epoxy resin

• Elastomer

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising development of bio-based roofing chemicals as one of the prime reasons driving the roofing chemicals market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and innovation among active vendors and government initiatives for smart cities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on roofing chemicals market covers the following areas:

• Roofing chemicals market sizing

• Roofing chemicals market forecast

• Roofing chemicals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading roofing chemicals market vendors that include Akzo Nobel NV, 3M Corp., Atlas Roofing Corp., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., CICO Group, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., GAF Materials LLC, Henry Co., Industrial Foams Pvt. Ltd., LafargeHolcim Ltd., National Coatings Corp., NovaTuff Coatings, Owens Corning, PPG Industries Inc., Sika AG, SOPREMA SAS, and The Dow Chemical Co. Also, the roofing chemicals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

