Smart Manufacturing Market Size to Grow by USD 237.4 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research     

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Smart Manufacturing Market finds that rise in adoption of industry 4.0 and increasing government involvement in supporting industrial automation are factors that influencing the growth of Smart Manufacturing Market. Additionally, growing emphasis on regulatory compliances, and increasing complexities in the supply chain, is further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

The total Global Smart Manufacturing Market is estimated to reach USD 237.4 Billion by the year 2028. The Global Market valued at USD 87.5 Billion in the year 2021, and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.10%, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Information Technology (Human-machine interface, Plant asset management, Manufacturing execution system, Warehouse management system Dual Frequency), by Enabling Technology (Industrial 3D Printing, AI in Manufacturing, Industrial Cybersecurity, Industrial Machine Vision), by Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Government Involvement in Supporting Smart Manufacturing

Nowadays, globally, governments are focusing on digitalization and automation in almost all the sectors. Additionally, introduction if AI have increased the technology drastically. Thus, governments as well as several players are focusing on Smart Manufacturing. Governments are taking several initiatives by increasing investments in Research and Development (R&D) for technologies such as IoT and industrial 3D printing. Moreover, increasing the demand for smart cities is further increasing the demand for smart manufacturing solution. In turn further propelling the market growth over the forecast period. Thus, driving the market growth over the forecast period.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/smart-manufacturing-market-1477/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Smart Manufacturing market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.10% during the forecast period.

The Smart Manufacturing market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 87.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 237.4 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Smart Manufacturing market.





Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/smart-manufacturing-market-1477/0

Benefits of Purchasing Smart Manufacturing Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of Global Smart Manufacturing Market:

Information Technology Human- Machine Interface Plant Asset Management Manufacturing Execution System Warehouse Management System Dual Frequency

Enabling Technology Industrial 3D Printing AI in Manufacturing Industrial Cybersecurity Industrial Machine Vision Industrial Sensors Digital Twins Robots Automated Guided Vehicles Machine Condition Monitoring Artificial Reality & Virtual Reality 5G Industrial IoT

Industry Process Industry Discrete Industry

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-manufacturing-market-1477

Increasing Demand from Developing Regions

Several companies from developed economies are adopting the strategy of regional expansion to expand their business. Thus, focusing on the developing countries and looking for expansion of their operations in emerging economies due to cheap labor costs and lower real estate rates. Moreover, the swift changing trend of digitalization is further provoking the adoption of smart manufacturing solutions. In countries such as India and china among others the infrastructure development is on its rapid pace. Thus, increasing the demand for smart manufacturing solutions further propelling the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/smart-manufacturing-market-1477/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Smart Manufacturing Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics





Regional Analysis :

North America Holds Maximum Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Smart Manufacturing Market in 2021. The major driving factors for the market are presence of developing countries such as China, India in the region. Additionally, the increasing governments initiatives such as “Samarth Udyog Bharat 4.0,” in India, and China’s “Made in China 2025,” among the other initiatives taken by the government in several countries in APAC is further propelling the market growth over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Smart Manufacturing Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

IBM (US)

General Electric (US)

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Smart Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Information Technology (Human-machine interface, Plant asset management, Manufacturing execution system, Warehouse management system Dual Frequency), by Enabling Technology (Industrial 3D Printing, AI in Manufacturing, Industrial Cybersecurity, Industrial Machine Vision), by Industry (Process Industry, Discrete Industry), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/smart-manufacturing-market-149600

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Smart Manufacturing Market?

How will the Smart Manufacturing Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Smart Manufacturing Market?

What is the Smart Manufacturing market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Smart Manufacturing Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

June 2021: Stratasys Ltd. announced two new Poly Jet 3D printers, the Stratasys J35 Pro and the Stratasys J55 Prime, along with new software solutions for research and packaging prototyping. Also, it introduced a medical 3D printer that sets a new standard for healthcare providers and medical device companies by combining multiple applications in one system.

February 2021: ABB launched a cobots portfolio in GoFa and SWIFTI cobot families. These cobots will offer higher payloads capacity and speed in movement of robots that will complement YuMi and Single Arm YuMi in ABB's cobot lineup.

This market titled “Smart Manufacturing Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Information Technology Human- Machine Interface Plant Asset Management Manufacturing Execution System Warehouse Management System Dual Frequency

Enabling Technology Industrial 3D Printing AI in Manufacturing Industrial Cybersecurity Industrial Machine Vision Industrial Sensors Digital Twins Robots Automated Guided Vehicles Machine Condition Monitoring Artificial Reality & Virtual Reality 5G Industrial IoT

Industry Process Industry Discrete Industry

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered ABB (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Emerson Electric Co. (US)

IBM (US)

General Electric (US) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/smart-manufacturing-market-1477/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Food Robotics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-robotics-market-1480

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-robotics-market-1480 Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market-1473

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-artificial-intelligence-market-1473 Artificial Intelligence In Accounting Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-accounting-market-1472

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-accounting-market-1472 Smart Lighting Control Systems Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-lighting-control-systems-market-1469

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/smart-lighting-control-systems-market-1469 Top Companies in the Smart Manufacturing Market:- https://v-mr.biz/smart-manufacturing-market





About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: