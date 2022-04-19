The Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 39.82 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 3.57% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Upstream Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439240/?utm_source=GNW

57% during the forecast period. Our report on the oil and gas upstream equipment market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in oil rig count, a rise in unconventional oil and gas resources, and increasing investments in upstream oil and gas operations.

The oil and gas upstream equipment market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The oil and gas upstream equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Exploration and drilling

• Completion and procedure

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising investments in the shale industry as one of the prime reasons driving the oil and gas upstream equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in renewable energy, and new-generation automated drilling rigs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the oil and gas upstream equipment market covers the following areas:

• Oil and gas upstream equipment market sizing

• Oil and gas upstream equipment market forecast

• Oil and gas upstream equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil and gas upstream equipment market vendors that include Aker Solutions ASA, Archer Ltd., Atlas Copco AB, AXON Pressure Products Inc., Dril Quip Inc., Evolution Oil Tools Inc., Flowserve Corp., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Geometrics Inc., Halliburton Co., Helmerich and Payne Inc., Loews Corp., NOV Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Siemens AG, SPX FLOW Inc., and Weatherford International Plc. Also, the oil and gas upstream equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439240/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________