Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

The latest study analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global antimicrobial coatings market in order to accurately gauge its future growth. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and trends that are creating a landscape for the growth of the global antimicrobial coatings market so as to identify growth opportunities for market stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the global antimicrobial coatings market would expand during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global antimicrobial coatings market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study also elaborates on significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure growth of the global antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects of the global antimicrobial coatings market and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Bn).



This study covers a detailed segmentation of the global antimicrobial coatings market, along with key information and a competition outlook. The report mentions company profiles of players that are currently dominating the global antimicrobial coatings market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in this Report on Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market

The report provides detailed information about the global antimicrobial coatings market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the global market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global antimicrobial coatings market, so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which product type segment of the global antimicrobial coatings market would emerge as major revenue generator during the forecast period?

Which application segment of the global antimicrobial coatings market would emerge as major revenue generator during the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenue out of advantages of antimicrobial coatings?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global antimicrobial coatings market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global antimicrobial coatings market?

Which product type segment is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global antimicrobial coatings market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global performance for antimicrobial coatings market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Drivers

3.3.1. Growing Market for Medical Application Coatings

3.3.2. Rapidly Widening Market for Indoor Air Quality Products

3.3.3. Growing Application of Additives and Coatings in Plastic Packaging

3.3.4. Increasing Demand for Antimicrobial Clothing

3.4. Restraints

3.4.1. Health Issues Associated with the use of Silver in Antimicrobial Coatings

3.4.2. Stringent Environmental Regulations

3.4.3. Need for Efficacy and Product Innovation for Textile Applications

3.5. Opportunities

3.5.1. Huge Untapped Market in Medical/Health Care Industry

3.5.2. Huge Untapped Market in Developing Economies

3.6. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.6.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.6.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.6.3. Threat of New Entrants

3.6.4. Threat from Substitute Products

3.6.5. Degree of Competition

3.7. Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Market attractiveness

3.8. Antimicrobial Coatings Market: Company Market Share Analysis



4. Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Product Type

4.1. Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Product Type: Overview

4.1.1. Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Volume Share, by Product Type, 2020 - 2031

4.2. Antimicrobial Powder Coatings

4.2.1. Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market Volume Share, by Product Type, 2020 - 2031

4.2.2. Global Antimicrobial Powder Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

4.2.3. Silver

4.2.3.1. Global Silver Powder Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

4.2.4. Others

4.2.4.1. Global Other Powder Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

4.3. Surface Modifications and Coatings

4.3.1. Global Antimicrobial Surface Modifications and Coatings Market Volume Share, by Type of Bacteria, 2020 - 2031

4.3.2. Global Surface Modifications and Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

4.3.3. E. Coli

4.3.3.1. Global E. Coli Surface Modifications and Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

4.3.4. Listeria

4.3.4.1. Global Listeria Surface Modifications and Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

4.3.5. Pseudomonas

4.3.5.1. Global Pseudomonas Surface Modifications and Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

4.3.6. Others

4.3.6.1. Global Others Surface Modifications and Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)



5. Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Application

5.1. Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Application: Overview

5.1.1. Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Volume Share, by Application, 2020 - 2031

5.1.2. Indoor Air Quality

5.1.2.1. Global Antimicrobial Indoor Air Quality Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

5.1.3. Mold Remediation

5.1.3.1. Global Antimicrobial Mold Remediation Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

5.1.4. Medical/Health Care

5.1.4.1. Global Antimicrobial Medical/Health Care Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

5.1.5. Antimicrobial Textiles

5.1.5.1. Global Antimicrobial Textiles Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

5.1.6. Construction

5.1.6.1. Global Antimicrobial Construction Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

5.1.7. Food

5.1.7.1. Global Antimicrobial Food Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)

5.1.8. Others

5.1.8.1. Global Antimicrobial Other Coatings Market, 2020 - 2031 (Kilo Tons) (US$ Bn)



6. Antimicrobial Coatings Market, by Region



7. Company Profiles

7.1. AkzoNobel NV

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Financial Overview

7.1.3. SWOT Analysis

7.1.4. Business Strategies

7.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2. BASF SE

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Financial Overview

7.2.3. SWOT Analysis

7.2.4. Business Strategies

7.2.5. Recent Developments

7.3. Diamond Vogel Paints

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Financial Overview

7.3.3. SWOT Analysis

7.3.4. Business Strategies

7.3.5. Recent Developments

7.4. Dow Microbial Control

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Financial Overview

7.4.3. SWOT Analysis

7.4.4. Business Strategies

7.4.5. Recent Developments

7.5. E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont)

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Financial Overview

7.5.3. SWOT Analysis

7.5.4. Business Strategies

7.5.5. Recent Developments

7.6. Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Financial Overview

7.6.3. SWOT Analysis

7.6.4. Business Strategies

7.6.5. Recent Developments

7.7. RPM International Inc.

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Financial Overview

7.7.3. SWOT Analysis

7.7.4. Business Strategies

7.7.5. Recent Developments

7.8. Royal DSM N.V.

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Financial Overview

7.8.3. SWOT Analysis

7.8.4. Business Strategies

7.8.5. Recent Developments

7.9. Sherwin-Williams Company

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Financial Overview

7.9.3. SWOT Analysis

7.9.4. Business Strategies

7.9.5. Recent Developments

7.10. Sono-Tek Corporation

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Financial Overview

7.10.3. SWOT Analysis

7.10.4. Business Strategies

7.10.5. Recent Developments

7.11. Troy Corporation

7.11.1. Company Overview

7.11.2. Financial Overview

7.11.3. SWOT Analysis

7.11.4. Business Strategies

7.11.5. Recent Developments

7.12. AK Coatings Inc.

7.12.1. Company Overview

7.12.2. Financial Overview

7.12.3. SWOT Analysis

7.12.4. Business Strategies

7.12.5. Recent Developments

7.13. Arch Lonza

7.13.1. Company Overview

7.13.2. Financial Overview

7.13.3. SWOT Analysis

7.13.4. Business Strategies

7.13.5. Recent Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gnceir

