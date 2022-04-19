Cybersecurity Leader eSentire and Brigantia, a Distributor of Best-In-Class Security Solutions, Partner to Provide 24/7 Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response Services to MSPs in the UK and Ireland

London, UK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced it has partnered with Brigantia, a specialised cybersecurity value-added distributor for the UK and Ireland and the 2021 Computing Security Awards Security Distributor of the Year. Brigantia is now offering its Managed Security Provider (MSP) clients eSentire’s award-winning Multi-Signal Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services.

“Brigantia is meticulous in selecting providers across its cybersecurity portfolio and eSentire is honoured to be part of the value they will bring to their MSP clients going forward,” said Bob Layton, Chief Channel Officer, eSentire. “We are proud to act as an extension of the Brigantia team, ensuring their MSPs and in turn their clients, have access to proven, scalable and flexible security solutions that protect the end user 24/7 where they are targeted the most – at the endpoint, email and identity levels.”

eSentire, the MDR Leader in G2 Peer to Peer Reviews and top MDR provider ranked on the 2021 MSSP Alert Top 250 Global MSSP listing, has been recognised globally for putting businesses ahead of threat disruption by protecting their reputations, operational processes and critical applications. Over 1,200 organisations in more than 75 countries depend on eSentire’s market-leading MDR and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions to defend them against known and unknown cyber threats. Combining patented, cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology and proven security operations leadership with the industry’s only 24/7 collaborative Threat Hunting operation, eSentire has a well-documented history of making original threat discoveries and protecting leading organisations from ransomware battles and zero-day attacks.

By partnering with eSentire, Brigantia’s MSP clients and their end users will benefit from industry leading time to value in threat detection and complete response, with a Mean Time to Contain active security threats of less than 15 minutes. With processes in place to make provisioning cyber protections through its partners seamless in a matter of days versus months, eSentire prides itself on rapidly creating a transparent, integrated and actionable experience through its Insight Portal for both partners and end users alike. As a further value add to Brigantia MSP partners, eSentire recently announced its newly integrated Automated Forensic Triage capabilities as part of its Incident Response Services, enabling eSentire’s Cyber Security Investigations (CSI) team to reduce the time it takes to complete a Digital Forensic and Incident Response engagement to days, versus the standard weeks or months. As a result, customers’ Incident Response costs and insurance payments will be cut in half. eSentire also offers an Incident Response Retainer with the world’s fastest threat suppression commitment, guaranteeing a 4-hour threat suppression Service Level Agreement (SLA), anywhere in the world.

"As a trusted value-added managed services distributor, Brigantia only works with best-in-class vendors so we can offer our MSPs the most comprehensive and formidable cybersecurity solutions on the market. In turn, our MSPs can provide their end-user customers in the U.K. and Ireland the very best security protections," said Angus Shaw, Sales Director at Brigantia. “We look forward to growing the eSentire partnership within our channel community throughout 2022 and beyond, bringing their unparalleled MDR and Incident Response services to our MSP clients and their customers.”

To celebrate this strategic partnership, eSentire is a sponsor of Brigantia’s upcoming series of channel partner community roadshows. The companies will be exhibiting at the Imperial War Museum (IWM) RAF Duxford, Cambridge on April 20, at the IWM HMS Belfast, London on April 21 and at the Royal Armouries, Leeds on April 22. See all the details here: Webinars and Events (brigantia.com)







About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1200+ organisations in 75+ countries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts & Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

About Brigantia

Brigantia is a managed services channel distributor that puts partnership at the heart of everything they do. By working with best-in-class cybersecurity vendors, the company helps thousands of MSP channel partners grow by effectively managing and securing their customers' businesses. Brigantia is headquartered in Ripon, North Yorkshire, and serves channel partners across the UK & Ireland.