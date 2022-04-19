The Drug Takeback Solutions Foundation Receives Conditional Approval by the State of California to Initiate Drug Take-Back Operations Facilitated by Inmar Intelligence

Winston-Salem, NC, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to combat prescription drug abuse in California, The Drug Takeback Solutions Foundation (DTSF), whose drug and stewardship plans are operated by Inmar Intelligence, has received conditional approval as a Drug Stewardship Plan Operator in the state of California by the Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery (CalRecycle). DTSF will work with the state of California to enhance drug take-back resources across the state as part of a program that is fully funded by pharmaceutical manufacturers and offered at no cost to pharmacies or consumers.

According to the CDC, about 28 California residents died on average each day (10,299 annually) from a drug overdose in 2021, up 38 percent from 2020. With this approval, DTSF can begin executing a program which includes Inmar’s network of easily accessible kiosks that community members can use to safely and appropriately dispose of their unwanted prescription medications -- preventing their diversion and misuse to help address opioid and other prescription drug issues.

Inmar operates over 4,000 take-back receptacles nationwide which are compliant with the DEA Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act of 2010. This program in California will leverage those facilities to offer safe and secure solutions for disposal of unwanted medicines in cabinets at home, to help provide environmental protection from unwanted drug elements in the water supply, and to support community efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

“The granting of conditional approval for this program is great news for our foundation and for the state of California, as public concern grows around drug abuse and improper disposal of medications,” said Chris Smith, R.Ph., President at The Drug Takeback Solutions Foundation. “Unfortunately, the pandemic drastically affected those struggling with substance abuse disorders, making this program especially important in helping combat drug misuse in California, as well as encouraging safe disposal which helps prevent child poisoning and contamination of the water supply.”

Inmar Intelligence is the leader in facilitating the safe collection and disposal of unused and expired medication. The company is uniquely positioned to leverage its operational efficiencies, dispenser relationships and economies of scale developed as the largest provider of pharmaceutical reverse logistics services in the U.S. to manage drug take-back programs.

“We are proud to work with The Drug Takeback Solutions Foundation and the state of California to help combat the prescription drug epidemic by providing this critical service to residents,” said Rob Zomok, EVP and President of Supplytech at Inmar Intelligence. “Offering individuals easily accessible drug take-back options is a complex undertaking and it is a privilege to be able to put Inmar’s technology platform and unique healthcare capabilities to work supporting the Drug Takeback Solutions Foundation for such an important cause.”

For more information about Inmar’s Solutions for Healthcare, please visit https://www.inmar.com/pharmacy-manufacturers-consumer-drug-take-back-program.

About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading applied data platform company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help companies drive innovation and achieve digital transformation. Our integrated workflows create insights through Analytics, AI and Machine Learning to drive faster actions and outcomes.

Throughout our 41-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or

Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917. Inmar.com.