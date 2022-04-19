Violet Defense Named a Winner in 2022 Orlando Inno Fire Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Violet Defense, a UV technology company with patented and proven UV disinfection solutions to make the world healthier, will be recognized by the Orlando Business Journal during its 2022 Orlando Inno Fire Awards.

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 28, at the Citrus Club in Orlando, to celebrate small businesses that are bringing momentum to the city's innovation ecosystem.

A total of 25 local startups based in Central Florida, including Violet Defense and its partner, ecoSPEARS, were selected from nominations received by Orlando Inno's editorial team. These nominations were based on major milestones, like growth, innovation, funding, product launches, and social impact.

"It's an honor to be recognized alongside these trailblazing companies that are bringing innovative thinking to Central Florida," said Jessica Jones, Vice President of Marketing for Violet Defense. "Despite the difficulty created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we've each raised the bar in our fields and have continued to evolve and strengthen our respective visions."

Violet Defense continues to expand product options for deploying its patented UV disinfection technology. Through its installed and mobile solutions, Violet Defense has developed offerings that not only disinfect spaces, but also now disinfect critical equipment for first responders, schools, and sports teams.

Violet Defense is also a finalist for the 2022 Edison Awards, which globally recognizes, honors, and fosters innovations and innovators whose solutions make a positive impact in the world.

To learn more about Violet Defense and its offerings, visit www.violetdefense.com.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9 percent of E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, and Coronavirus. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed in a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com, follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense), or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

Media Contact:

Alexandra Batista

alexandra@newswire.com

www.Newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment