IBI Group Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Conference Call / Webcast

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) (“IBI” or the “Company”) today confirms the Company intends to release its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 after markets close on Thursday, May 5th, 2022.



The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 6th, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET during which IBI’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Stewart, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor, will discuss the Company’s financial and operating results followed by a question-and-answer session. A live audio webcast of this call is available by entering the following URL into your web browser:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1538911&tp_key=471372c54a

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, May 6th, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial In: North America: 1-888-390-0546

Dial In: Toronto Local / International: 416-764-8688



Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541

Replay: Toronto Local / International: 416-764-8677

Replay Passcode: 628894#

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company’s website. The conference call replay will be available until May 20th, 2022.

IBI Annual Shareholder Meeting to Follow Conference Call

IBI will also host its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 6th at 10:00am ET. Shareholders and other participants who are interested in attending may click on the link below. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can follow the instructions outlined in the Company’s Information Circular to attend and vote, while guests may follow the prompts.

Virtual Meeting Access: https://web.lumiagm.com/418593807

Following the formal part of the meeting, CEO Scott Stewart will share a brief presentation and provide further details about the upcoming release of the Company’s new Strategic Plan, which is to be unveiled at an in-person event planned for fall, 2022.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,400 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

