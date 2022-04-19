Verde Bio Holdings Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Digital Media Strategies

Verde Bio Acquires and Invests in Mineral and Royalty Interests within Major U.S. Oil & Gas Plays

FRISCO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: VBHI), an investor and operator of mineral and royalty interests within major U.S. oil and gas plays, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory, Inc. (“PCG Advisory”), a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations, digital strategies, and strategic communications.

Scott Cox, Verde Bio Founder and CEO, commented, “Verde Bio has built a strong foundation of operating assets and is poised for growth from increasing free cash flow, a positive commodities pricing environment, and expanding opportunities from an abundance of deal flow. With this positive outlook, it’s become important to raise awareness and outreach to the investment community. We believe that PCG’s seasoned team has the right strategies, skills and contacts to help us achieve our investor relations goals.”

“Verde Bio’s strategy can be a good fit for the many investors seeking opportunities in the energy sector, although the Company’s story is not well known having uplisted to the OTCQB only a few months ago. The PCG team looks forward to using its expertise on behalf of Verde Bio to increase their visibility and executing a successful investor relations and digital strategies program for them,” said Jeff Ramson, founder and CEO of PCG Advisory.

About Verde Bio Holdings, Inc.

Verde Bio Holdings, Inc. (OTC: VBHI) is engaged in the acquisition and management of Mineral and Royalty interests in lower risk, onshore oil and gas properties within the major oil and gas plays in the U.S. The Company’s dual-focused growth strategy relies primarily on leveraging management’s expertise to grow through the strategic acquisition of revenue producing royalty interest and strategic and opportunistic non-operated working interests. For more information, go to: www.verdebh.com

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the Company’s products and services, the ability to complete software development plans in a timely manner, changes in relationships with third parties, product mix sold by the Company and other factors described in the Company’s most recent periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

