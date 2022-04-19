Billy Goat Brands’ Portfolio Company Evanesce Packaging Launches Sustainability-Themed Webinar

Free Webinar is Available to Anyone Interested in Learning from Evanesce’s CEO, Doug Horne, About Sustainable Packaging and the Evolution of the Packaging Industry



Americans Consume Approximately 500 Million Drinking Straws Per Day 1



Evanesce’s Straws are 100% Compostable and Fully Decompose Within 90 Days; 20 Million Sustainable Straws were Produced by GOAT’s Investee in the First Quarter of 2022

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (“GOAT” or the “Company”) (CSE: GOAT) (OTCQB: BGTTF) (FRA: 26B), a venture capital platform focused on identifying, sponsoring and incubating environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) focused companies in the ocean economy, is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Evanesce Inc. (“Evanesce” or the “Portfolio Company”) has created a free webinar featuring Doug Horne, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Evanesce, to explain how it is focused on revolutionizing the sustainable packaging industry. The webinar features Mr. Horne addressing the many environmental setbacks from the production and use of plastics, specifically for consumer packaged goods, and suggests options for more sustainable solutions that Evanesce plans to offer. The webinar, which includes a formal presentation as well as a recorded question and answer period at its end, can be accessed on: https://info.urban-expo.com/l/338151/2021-10-27/44s7xn



Throughout the webinar, Mr. Horne addresses the concerns of using plastic packaging. He mentions that less than 10% of plastic gets recycled in the United States. Even though plastic is durable, this also means plastic waste can be trapped in our environment for centuries and require high temperatures to be broken down properly.1 After addressing the problem of plastic and Styrofoam packaging, Mr. Horne highlights the production and use of plant-based packaging in a cost-effective manner. Evanesce offers products that are compostable and biodegradable, which Mr. Horne explains in some detail.

The two products include Evanesce PLA (“PLA”) and Evanesce Molded Starch (“Molded Starch”). PLA is a plant-based, lightweight, versatile, heat-resistant material that is made of corn and citric acid. It provides an alternative to plastic that is sustainable and reasonably priced. Molded Starch looks and feels like Styrofoam and is made of starch and fibers. It is cost-competitive, manufactured in the USA, and offers superior strength and performance similar to actual Styrofoam products.

More information about Evanesce can be found on its website: https://evanesce.com

Management Commentary

“Evanesce has made it a goal to have its products be part of the circular economy and create a new cycle that involves reusing, reinventing and reforming. The cycle begins in the dirt, with the growth of plants, and ends in the dirt with biodegradable products. We plan to do this by producing a plant-based product that is sustainable, low in cost, and accessible to everyone. We want to change the world and make the world a better place for future generations,” said Doug Horne, Founder and CEO of Evanesce. “We continue to increase our production capacity of facilities in the South Carolina and Nevada, which have produced tens of millions of sustainable straws to date. Evanesce also expects to complete the listing of its common shares on a North American stock exchange in 2022,” added Mr. Horne.

“We are honoured and excited to be part of the corporate and environmental journeys with Mr. Horne and his team at Evanesce,” said Tony Harris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GOAT. “We truly believe in Evanesce and its products and we support Doug and his initiatives moving forward. We expect nothing less that Evanesce making a positive and significant impact on the way that the world views plant-based products and packaging, as well as a positive return on GOAT’s investment. That’s all that we can ask from our portfolio companies as they do their part to make the world a better place,” added Mr. Harris.

ABOUT BILLY GOAT BRANDS

Billy Goat Brands is a venture capital platform focused on investing in high-potential companies operating in the ocean economy. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in the securities of private businesses that are involved in the food and beverage industry, with a focus on: (i) plant-based protein, (ii) functional foods, (iii) food technology, and (iv) fermented foods. The Company plans to generate returns on its investments through various outcomes, including but not limited to go-public transactions, mergers or acquisitions, and the other liquidity events of its investee companies or projects. The paramount goal of Billy Goat Brands will be to generate maximum returns from its investments in a manner consistent with its environmental, social and governance values.

For more information about the Company, please visit https://billygoatbrands.com/. Its final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company’s profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING "FORWARD-LOOKING" INFORMATION

