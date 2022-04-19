The Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market is expected to grow by $ 85.26 mn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394504/?utm_source=GNW

26 mn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 4.58% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing health consciousness, obesity concerns, and the growing adoption of smart health devices.

The smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market analysis includes the retail channel and price range segments and geographic landscape.



The smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Price Range

• Less than $100

• More than $100



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the pregnancy-mode feature as one of the prime reasons driving the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market growth during the next few years. Also, increased mergers and acquisitions and personalized fitness-coaching feature will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market covers the following areas:

• Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market sizing

• Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market forecast

• Smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market vendors that include Actofit Wearables, Fitbit Inc., FKA Distributing Co. LLC, Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., iHealth Labs Inc., Koogeek Inc., Nokia Corp., Polar Electro Oy, Qardio Inc., Tanita Corp., Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness LLC, and Xiaomi Corp. Also, the smart weight, body composition, and BMI scales market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394504/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________