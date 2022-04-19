Global Smart Stadium Solution Market Size Booming at a CAGR of 13.4% During 2022-2027 | Industry Analysis By Smart Navigation, Game Viewpoints, Ultrasonic Internet Speed, Real-Time Data, Safety, Extra Perks, and Infrastructure Monitoring

Pune, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “ Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry. ”

Global " Smart Stadium Solution Market " Research Report provides vital evaluation accessible status of the Smart Stadium Solution with finest statistical data points, qualified feelings, definition, meaning, SWOT examination, and the most recent developments worldwide. It also includes estimates based on an acceptable set of expectations and processes. The research takes into account the revenue generated by This Report's sales as well as improvements made by various application segments.

The evaluation report focuses on the Smart Stadium Solution market, employing several approaches and assessments to provide positive and comprehensive information about the industry. The Smart Stadium Solution Market provides a detailed analysis of the Smart Stadium Solution industry's market size, share, growth, and prospects.

Scope of the Smart Stadium Solution Market Report:

New stadiums are being built with smart technology in mind from the start while many existing venues are incorporating it to keep up with fan expectations, streamline operations, and level the playing field with their innovative counterparts.

The smart stadium is also sometimes called the “connected” arena. There are certain things such venues normally have in common:

 Smart navigation : visitors can find available parking spaces, their seats, the nearest/least-busy exit, the closest restroom, and other POIs on the mobile app.

 Multiple game viewpoints : close-ups visible on giant HD screens; instant replays are pushed to fans’ smartphones; fans can choose from multiple viewpoints; VR activations are available, etc.

 Ultrasonic Internet speed : hyper-fast, high-throughput network that connects people and IoT devices; 5G coverage (at some arenas.)

 Bring your own device : organizers try to lure more fans by enabling low-latency, real-time sharing of the game experience.

 Real-time data : pushing real-time player and team statistics to indoor monitors and/or the mobile app.

 Safety : analyzing security camera footage with AI and getting automatic alerts about suspicious activity; using facial recognition to bar access to unwanted persons and to prevent unauthorized people from entering staff-only areas.

 Extra perks : ordering food from your seat and having it delivered to you; getting coupon notifications while in souvenir stores; loyalty programs.

 Infrastructure monitoring : energy-saving algorithms, auto-detection of areas that need maintenance or cleaning.



Global Smart Stadium Solution key players include Johnson Controls, Honeywell, Intel, Lumen Technologies, HPE, etc. Global top five players hold a share about 15%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America and China, having a total share about 40 percent.

In terms of product, Software & System is the largest segment, with a share about 70%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Venue Control, followed by Event Management, etc.



In 2021, the global Smart Stadium Solution market size will be USD 7613 million and it is expected to reach USD 16190 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 13.4% during 2021-2027.

The report goes on to examine the market's development status and potential Smart Stadium Solution Market design throughout the world.

List of Key Players in Smart Stadium Solution Market Report Are:

Cisco

IBM

Infosys

HUAWEI

Intel

GP Smart Stadium

NEC

Johnson Controls

Lumen Technologies

Honeywell

Ucopia

Volteo

HPE

NTT Group

DS worldwide

COVID-19 sickness began to spread all over the world at the beginning of 2021, infecting countless individuals in general, and important governments all over the world imposed foot restrictions and work stoppage orders. Aside from the clinical supplies and life support items organizations, most endeavors have been significantly impacted, and Smart Stadium Solution adventures have been severely impacted.

Type Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type, etc.):

Software & System

Services

Application Coverage (Market Size and Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile):

Venue Control

Event Management

Others

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Industry's major components and factors such as drivers, constraints, historical and present trends, supervisory scenarios, and technological progress. Details include the firm description, key business, total revenue and sales for the company, revenue produced in the Smart Stadium Solution business, the date to join the Smart Stadium Solution market, Smart Stadium Solution product launch, current advancements, and so on.

A detailed review of the report's restraints depicts the contrast to drivers and allows for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow market growth are critical, as they may be used to design diverse strategies for seizing the rich chances that exist in the ever-growing market. In addition, insights of market experts' viewpoints have been used to better comprehend the industry.

The analysis also focuses on the worldwide key top industry players in the Global Smart Stadium Solution market, including details such as company biographies, product pictures and specifications, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

To investigate the rising use of Worldwide Smart Stadium Solution in Industry and its impact on the global market landscape.

Using Porter's five forces analysis, examine various market viewpoints.

to understand the market modality and application that are projected to dominate

To learn about the regions that are predicted to develop the quickest over the projection period,

Determine the most recent advancements, market shares, and tactics used by leading market participants.

Global Smart Stadium Solution Market Forecast provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance, direction for businesses and people interested in the market.

