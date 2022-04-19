VSBLTY PRESENTS ITS ‘STORE AS A MEDIUM’ SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY AT MAJOR INDUSTRY EVENTS

Philadelphia, PA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, is actively presenting its Store as a Medium (SaaM) technology at three major industry events both in the U.S. and abroad.

VSBLTY and its ecosystem partners earlier this year released a free Store as a Medium app and a corresponding white paper that demonstrates how international and U.S. retailers, both large and small, can boost sales, improve store efficiency and receive data that will enable them to better understand shoppers.

The firm was invited to present its SaaM technology earlier this month at the World Retail Congress in Rome, which attracted some 14,000 attendees from more than 70 countries. VSBLTY Co-founder & Chief Commercial Officer Linda Rosanio addressed a breakout group along with Jo-Anne Hui-Miller, managing editor of Inside Retail, and Dhi Matiole from the Latest Store. Rosanio explained how SaaM is transforming the retail industry throughout the world. She reported that the Boston Consulting Group projects retail media to be a $100 billion annual revenue stream, making it the most important media channel to emerge in decades, and why more and more retailers are seriously considering the high profit opportunities of Store as a Medium. In addition to buying advertising at point-of-purchase, brands will pay retailers for the increasingly available data about shopping and purchase behavior that reveal predictive patterns.

Using both exhibits and speakers’ platforms, VSBLTY is scheduled to present its credentials at three other technology industry events: Intel® Vision, May 10-11; BIG 5G Event, May 16-18, and Lenovo Accelerate, May 16-19.

VSBLTY will have a booth at Intel® Vision at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center in Grapevine, TX where it will demonstrate how SaaM provides large and small retailers with a new revenue stream, while allowing manufacturers and brands to have deeper engagements with customers right at point of sale and benefit from the data collected. Intel® Vision is one of a series of company events featuring the latest thinking from Intel, its partners and the world’s business and technology innovators.

In cooperation with Lenovo and Intel®, VSBLTY will demonstrate its Store as a Medium technology at Lenovo Accelerate 2022 at The Wynn in Las Vegas. Accelerate is expected to draw some 1250 global business partners, investors and industry experts. VSBLTY is among select channel-ready ISV Lenovo partners invited to participate in Accelerate.

As an Intel® technology partner, VSBLTY ‘s Chief Technology Officer Gary Gibson has been invited to be a keynote speaker at the BIG 5G Event, which will be held at the Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX, May 16-18. Gibson will explain VSBLTY’s computer vision technology and its public safety applications over 5G. The BIG 5G audience includes some 1,500 telecom professionals and more than 750 global service providers.

In discussing the company’s participation in major technology conferences, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “We are experiencing increased interest in our company’s advanced technology, especially in our Store as a Medium pioneering efforts. We have been working with joint venture partners who are uniquely qualified to transform and monetize the SaaM with retailers and brands. SaaM is where the internet of things meets media advertising, computer vision, machine learning and big data analytics. The time for SaaM is now.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and order audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combined motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™, provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to enhancing today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

