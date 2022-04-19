Tumor Ablation Market - Radiofrequency Ablation Segment is Estimated to Account for the Largest Share | MDC Research Study

Pune, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tumor ablation is referred to as a minimally invasive technique that is commonly used in the treatment of tumors of the liver, kidney, bone, and lung among others. It can be used as a first-line treatment or in cases of failed chemotherapy or radiotherapy or for any non-surgical candidates. Ablation systems in general comprise of a generator and a needlelike device that delivers the energy directly to the targeted tissue to cause acute cellular necrosis.



The global Tumor Ablation Market is estimated to be valued over USD 3.28 Bn by 2030, It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.





Tumor Ablation Market by Region

The global tumor ablation market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World (ROW). North America dominated the market of tumor ablation, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America will continue to dominate the global tumor ablation market in the forecast period owing to factors such advanced healthcare infrastructure, the rising number of cancer patients specially lung and breast cancer cases, availability of wide range of treatment options, and technological advancements among others. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in China, Japan and India. Factors such as increasing prevalence of various types of cancers, rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures by patients for treatment, increasing research & development in healthcare sector and advancement in technologies of tumor ablation devices are the factors that play an important role in boosting the tumor ablation market in this region.





COMPANY PROFILES (Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance*, Recent Developments)

Medtronic Integra LifeSciences Corporation AngioDynamics Boston Scientific Corporation NeuWave Medical, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) Galil Medical Inc. (BTG International Ltd) Misonix HealthTronics, Inc. Sonacare Medical MERMAID MEDICAL



Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION Market Definition Market Ecosystem Market Classification Geographic Scope Years Considered for the Study: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020 ; Base Year – 2021 ; Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Framework Data Collection Technique Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Methodology Bottoms Up Approach Top Down Approach Data Validation and Triangulation Market Forecasting Model Limitations/Assumptions of the Study ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESMENT Overview Drivers Barriers/Challenges Opportunities UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITIONS (USPs) Epidemiological Assessment Technological Advancements Application Horizon Assessment GLOBAL TUMOR ABLATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TECHNOLOGY Radiofrequency Ablation Microwave Ablation Cryoablation High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Other Technologies GLOBAL TUMOR ABLATION MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MODE OF TREATMENT Surgical Ablation Laparoscopic Ablation Percutaneous Ablation

Continued...



Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Tumor Ablation Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Tumor Ablation Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Tumor Ablation Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.





Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Tumor Ablation Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

