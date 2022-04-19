The Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market is expected to grow by $ 1.00 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 30.78% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium-Sulfur Battery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05394480/?utm_source=GNW

78% during the forecast period. Our report on the lithium-sulfur battery market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by lead pollution and stringent laws, stringent government regulations, and the need to improve drone flying time.

The lithium-sulfur battery market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The lithium-sulfur battery market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Aviation

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of nanotechnology in batteries as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium-sulfur battery market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing deployment of microgrids, and a rising number of vendors and collaborations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the lithium-sulfur battery market covers the following areas:

• Lithium-sulfur battery market sizing

• Lithium-sulfur battery market forecast

• Lithium-sulfur battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading lithium-sulfur battery market vendors that include BASF SE, CALB Co. Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Envision Energy USA Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HY Tech Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Johnson Matthey Plc, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., OXIS Energy Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Poly Plus Battery Co., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sion Power Corp., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Ube Industries Ltd., Vehicle Energy Japan Co. Ltd., Zhangjiagang Guotai Huarong New Chemical Materials Co.Ltd., and Zhuhai Smoothway Electronic Materials Co. Ltd. Also, the lithium-sulfur battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

